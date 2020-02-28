The Best EHR Software Quadrant Score of 2020 Announced by 360Quadrants

CHICAGO, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Epic Systems Corporation, WebPT, and Cerner Corporation have been listed as Visionary Leaders in the Best EHR software segment on 360Quadrants.

EHR Software is used to create and maintain centralized digital patient health records that include a comprehensive medical and treatment history of patients. EHR systems store data accurately and securely, eliminating the need to track down a patient's previous medical records manually. Records are transmitted through network-connected information systems and information exchanges.

EHR databases store important information such as demographics, treatment plans, medical history, diagnoses, medication, allergies, laboratory test results, immunization status, vital signs, radiology images, and even personal data such as age, weight, and billing information. Patient records can be updated at and shared across different healthcare settings, including hospitals, inpatient and outpatient clinics, laboratories, medical imaging facilities, pharmacies, emergency facilities, and school and workplace clinics.

360Quadrants, the most granular comparison platform, has released a quadrant on Best EHR Software to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. 360Quadrants combines inputs from various industry experts, buyers, and vendors, and conducts extensive secondary research based on data from annual reports, company press releases, investor presentations, whitepapers, and various directories and databases to rate the companies in every quadrant.

Get Free Expert Advice @ https://www.360quadrants.com/healthcare/electronic-health-records-ehr-software

Epic Systems Corporation, WebPT, and Cerner Corporation are rated on 360Quadrants using the following methodology:

1. A list of vendors (competitors) is generated after conducting extensive research.

2. A patent-pending algorithm is used to collect inputs from key stakeholders—industry experts, buyers, vendors, and 360Quadrants analysts—based on criteria for Product Maturity and Company Maturity.

a) Criteria under Product Maturity include breadth and depth of product/service offering, product features and functionalities, product differentiation, and their impact on customer value.

b) Criteria under Company Maturity include geographical footprint, partner ecosystem, financial stability, and client coverage or sector footprint.

3. A weight is assigned to each stakeholder based on information gathered pertaining to the above criteria as well as inputs from stakeholders. These inputs follow the order of priority given below:

a) Buyers

b) Industry Experts

c) 360Quadrants Analysts

d) Vendors (Competitors)

4. The inputs are analyzed, and a final rating is assigned to each vendor (competitor).

5. After the finalization of ratings, each vendor is placed in the most relevant quadrant based on their score.

Quadrants are updated every six months based on market and regional analyses and developments in the EHR Software market. 360Quadrants covers 165 companies in the EHR Software space and places the top 24 of them in a quadrant based on their quality, reliability, and business outcome. These 24 companies are categorized under Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Companies.

360Quadrants also lists the 20 best companies in the EHR Software space.

360Quadrants recognizes Epic Systems Corporation, WebPT, Cerner Corporation, Eclinicalworks, Medical Information Technology Inc, Allscripts Healthcare Llc, Nxgn Management Llc, General Electric Company, and Advancedmd as Visionary Leaders; Athenahealth Inc, Greenway Health, Cantata Health, and MedHost and as Innovators; Drchrono, Therapynotes Llc, Intersystems Corporation, Azalea Health, Centralreach Llc, and Clinicsource as Dynamic Differentiators; and Curemd Healthcare, Nextech, Officeally Inc, and Welligent Inc as Emerging Companies. The 360Quadrants platform provides the most granular EHR Software comparisons between vendors.

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt US $3.7 trillion of technology spend and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. 360Quadrants enables vendors to influence the business decisions of potential clients. Vendors get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and start-ups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.

360Quadrants has also launched quadrants in fields like CRM Software, Identity and Access Management, and Mass Notification System Solutions.

Contact:

Mr. Agney Sugla

Agney@marketsandmarkets.com

630 Dundee Road, Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

SOURCE 360Quadrants