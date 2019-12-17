The Best Augmented Reality Stocks for 2020

Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Florida, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Augmented reality is already disrupting healthcare, changing the way physicians see data and their patients. It's being used for patient and doctor education, surgical visualization, disease simulation, and may even help save lives enhancing patient treatments, and outcomes, according to Med City News . It's even making surgery safer, providing surgeons with 3D overlays to enhance visibility of organs, veins, and diagnosis reports, cutting down on the chance for error. In addition, augmented reality plays a crucial role in education, providing real-life simulation surgeries for up and coming doctors without the risk of getting it wrong with a live patient. Neurosurgeons have even used augmented reality to remove a three-centimeter wide brain tumor in a patient's parietal lobe. The best part – all of this is being done by AR's ability to blend digital imagery with the real world. By 2023, says Market Research Future, the global augmented reality in healthcare could become a $1.32 billion market. All of that is creating sizable opportunity for companies including NexTech AR Solutions (OTCQB: NEXCF)(CSE: NTAR), Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG), Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT), Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD), and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

NexTech AR Solutions (OTCQB: NEXCF)(CSE: NTAR) BREAKING NEWS: NexTech AR Solutions, the leader in augmented reality (AR) for eCommerce and AR learning applications is pleased to announce that Sterilis Solutions , one of the United States' most innovative medical waste device manufacturers, has signed on for both NexTech's WebAR offering as well as its AR University. Today's announcement marks the beginning of a significant new use case and opportunity for NexTech's AR technology in the medical device market, which according to Fortune Business Insights is worth $150 billion. Sterilis will be providing Nextech's AR learning assets to its leading dealers and their sales teams. Andy Marshall, CEO, Sterilis stresses the critical importance of using AR technology from NexTech AR Solution, "AR is more powerful than a brochure especially with the interaction." He continues that, "We will use it to educate our customers on the core functions of our device as well as supporting our sales team in showing off this 1,100 lb. machine to our global dealer network."

Echoing the business impact that NexTech AR can have on leading medical device manufacturers such as Sterilis, Evan Gappelberg, CEO of NexTech states: "We are excited that Sterilis has adopted NexTech's powerful and industry-leading augmented reality offering to drive both its product marketing and client education activities. Because our proprietary 3D augmented reality (3D/AR) solution and our AR learning tools works on any AR enabled mobile phone it will help Sterilis to vastly improve its product demonstration capabilities while significantly enhancing its ability to communicate key competitive features of its products at trade shows and really everywhere." He continues, "Sterilis has chosen NexTech as a key business growth partner. Unlike other AR/VR companies which charge a fortune and which often require special software and training, NexTech's easy to use and monthly revenue-focused product suite allows its clients to do more and to sell more. All of this results in a stronger bottom line for our customers and recurring revenues for us."

Other related developments from around the markets include:

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance of two innovative technologies for two of the company's da Vinci surgical systems to help improve procedures that require sealing. Intuitive's E-100 generator is its first internally developed robotic generator to power two key instruments on the da Vinci X and Xi systems. Vessel Sealer Extend is the flagship instrument in the da Vinci energy sealing portfolio today, and the new SynchroSeal instrument offers enhanced capabilities in general surgery. "We are pleased to receive FDA clearance, providing surgeons an additional tool for the X and Xi da Vinci platforms," said Bob DeSantis, Intuitive's Senior Vice President and General Manager for Instruments and Accessories. "We developed SynchroSeal and the E-100 generator to help surgeons quickly seal and transect tissue and vessels, facilitating efficient technique."

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) and ChristianaCare announced a collaboration designed to improve outcomes for ChristianaCare patients in Delaware and the surrounding region. The five-year agreement will focus on developing and deploying value-based healthcare initiatives to help ChristianaCare apply the right medical technologies and therapies to patients who may benefit most, with shared financial accountability between ChristianaCare and Medtronic to improve patient outcomes while reducing the cost of care. "There's general consensus that a fee-for-service system is not sustainable, and a value-based system is the way to go, but 'how' becomes a question. We want to take that on, but transformation can only happen through collaboration with others with aligned views and aligned reward mechanisms," said Omar Ishrak, chairman and chief executive officer of Medtronic. "ChristianaCare's shared commitment to developing value-based healthcare initiatives makes them an ideal partner for Medtronic."

Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) announced initiation of the ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction Door-to-Unloading (STEMI DTU) Pivotal Randomized Controlled Trial (RCT) , which will explore whether unloading the heart's left ventricle for 30 minutes with an Impella heart pump prior to opening blocked arteries will reduce infarct size after a heart attack and lead to a reduction in future heart failure rates. The first patient in the multi-center trial was enrolled at Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids, Michigan, by Kevin Wolschleger, MD. The Impella CP heart pump will be used in the STEMI DTU randomized controlled trial, which will study unloading prior to reperfusion as a therapy to reduce heart failure risk. "We are honored to be the first to enroll in this important study which builds on earlier research that shows promise for slowing the growing epidemic of heart failure and improving outcomes for heart attack patients around the world." said Dr. Wolschleger, an interventional cardiologist at Spectrum Health. "Spectrum Health has one of the longest Impella experiences in the United States, and we are proud and excited to be a part of this pivotal clinical trial that has the promise to bring this paradigm changing therapy to patients," said David Wohns, MD, chief of cardiology at Spectrum Health.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) officially opened its new $90 million viral vector CDMO (contract development and manufacturing organization) site in Lexington, Mass. The 50,000-square-foot facility will add more than 200 jobs and support the development, testing and manufacture of viral vectors, which are critical to advancing new life-saving gene and cell therapies globally. "Thermo Fisher's investment in both the regional economic development of the Commonwealth and its commitment to furthering STEM education for young women will well serve Massachusetts and its communities," said Governor Charlie Baker. "We look forward to working together to continue to build upon and strengthen the state's role as a global leader in innovation." Earlier this year, Thermo Fisher completed the acquisition of Brammer Bio, adding this leading viral vector CDMO to its Pharma Services business. The new Lexington site provides much-needed capacity for viral vector development and manufacturing, which to date has been a bottleneck for biotech companies. This investment is part of a larger strategy to accelerate commercialization of new therapies by providing a range of services – from drug development through clinical trials to commercial manufacturing – to support pharma and biotech companies of all sizes. "The demand for new gene therapies has outpaced capacity, and we're in a unique position to partner with our customers to help them accelerate development and production of medicines that will ultimately benefit patients suffering from rare diseases," said Michel Lagarde, executive vice president of Thermo Fisher Scientific. "We're also excited to create 200 new jobs that support the thriving biotech industry in Massachusetts."

