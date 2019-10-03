The Barcelona Boat Show Embarks on Its Most Sustainable Voyage Yet

Organised by Fira de Barcelona, in partnership with the National Association of Sailing Companies (ANEN), this year's edition, to be held from 9th to 13th October, will reflect the recovery of the industry with growth of 7% with respect to 2018. Thus, the event, which this year will feature new brands, will have a total of 290 exhibitors and more than 700 boats, of which 180 will be in the floating exhibition.

Sustainable navigation

In this edition, the fair organisers wanted to focus on the sustainability of sailing as one of the present and future challenges facing the industry. In addition to hybrid and solar-powered boats, innovations for collecting underwater microplastics and launching products made from recycled materials, the Boat Show will also take steps to reduce environmental impact.

In this regard, the president of the event, Luis Conde, says that, "We in the sailing community are the ones with the greatest interest in protecting the environment in which we engage in one of our great passions. Sea lovers cannot stand idly by in the face of the degradation of our seas and oceans. And the Barcelona Boat Show wanted to be the first to take the helm of sustainability."

In addition to being the best commercial showcase of Spanish boating industry with the presence of major national and international brands, the Barcelona Boat Show is consolidated as the largest professional platform in the industry. With nearly 200 professional meetings in the third edition of the Professional Meetings or the second edition of the Nautic Tech International Investment Forum for startups related to the world of sailing, the event presents one of the most comprehensive agendas to facilitate business contacts and contribute to reviving the industry.

Another of the main objectives of the event is to promote sailing and reach new audiences. The director of the event, Jordi Freixas, says that, "The fair is not just a commercial platform for selling boats, but brings together a wide range of services and new ways to enjoy the sea and navigation, as well as multiple options to bring sailing to all audiences and the whole family."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1004662/Barcelona_Boat_Show.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/659718/Fira_Barcelona_Logo.jpg

Related Links

https://www.firabarcelona.com



SOURCE Fira de Barcelona