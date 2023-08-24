The Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 10% by 2035, claims Roots Analysis

In order to overcome the challenges associated with manual systems, stakeholders are gradually adopting automated liquid handling systems, such as automated pipettes and microplate washers that have diverse applications in the biopharmaceutical industry

Automated liquid handling systems offer multiple benefits, including reduced risk of contamination, enhanced precision, and high throughput across clinical research. By automating routine liquid handling procedures, these advanced systems empower researchers to redirect their focus towards intricate tasks, fostering innovation and accelerating scientific discoveries. Recognizing the demand for tailored solutions, industry leaders are actively engaged in the development of user-friendly, customizable and controlled instruments to cater to the evolving needs of modern laboratories.

Key Market Insights

Currently, 70 players claim to develop more than 150 automated pipetting systems, globally

Close to 55% of the automated pipetting systems are being used in molecular biology, followed by instruments with applications across clinical diagnostics (31%) and drug discovery (23%). It is worth noting that around 35% of the automated pipetting system providers are small players; most of these are headquartered in North America.

More than 105 automated microplate washers are provided by 65 companies for various applications

More than 95% of the automated microplate washers are compatible with flat bottom microplates. This is followed by 90% of the automated microplate washers that are being offered with U bottom microplates. Further, around 60% of these systems are provided by players established before 2000. Majority of the microplate washer developers are headquartered in Asia-Pacific.

Partnership activity within this domain has increased at a CAGR of more than 30%, between 2018 and 2022

Over 65% of the deals were signed post-2020, with the maximum partnership activity being reported in 2022. Further, acquisitions emerged as the most common type of partnership model adopted by players engaged in the development of automated liquid handling systems, representing 26% of the total deals. This is followed by product distribution agreements (19%).

Close to 500 patents related to automated liquid handling systems in the healthcare industry have been filed / granted, since 2017

Over 45% of these patents have been filed / granted in North America, followed by Asia-Pacific (more than 26%). Further, more than 90% of the patents in this domain were filed by industry players.

North America and Europe are anticipated to capture larger share (over 65%) of the market by 2035

Automated pipetting systems being offered for serial dilution are expected to capture more than 30% of the market share in 2035. On the other hand, automated microplate washers being used for ELISA are anticipated to capture over 35% of the market share in the long term. Further, in terms of end users of pipetting systems, the biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies are expected to dominate the market, capturing around 50% of the market share in 2035.

The financial opportunity within the automated liquid handling systems market (automated pipetting systems market and automated microplate washers market) has been analysed across the following segments:

Automated Pipetting Systems Market

Pipetting Technology

Contact Technology



Air Displacement Technology



Piston / Positive Displacement Technology



Acoustic Technology



Free-jet Technology

Modality

Fixed Tips



Disposable Tips

Type of Instrument

Standalone



Individual Benchtop Workstation



Multi Instrument Systems



Others

Applications

Serial Dilution



Plate Replication



PCR / qPCR Setup



Plate Reformatting



High-throughput Screening



Whole Genome Amplification



Cell Culture



Other Applications

End User

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies



Academic and Government Research Institutes



Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers



Other End Users

Key Geographical Regions

North America



Europe



Asia-Pacific



Middle East and North Africa

and

Latin America

Automated Microplate Washers Market

Washing Technology

Ultrasonic Technology



Acoustic Technology



Centrifugal Technology

Application

ELISA



Cell-based Assays



Bead Washing



Other Applications

End-user

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies



Academic and Government Research Institutes



Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers



Other End Users

Key Geographical Regions

North America



Europe



Asia-Pacific



Middle East and North Africa

and

Latin America

The report also includes detailed profiles of the key players (listed below) engaged in manufacturing automated liquid handling systems market; each profile features a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), details on the product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

Agilent Technologies

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences

Eppendorf

Hamilton Robotics

MyGenostics

Tecan

Thermo Fisher Scientific

