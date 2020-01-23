The Autoinjectors Market is Projected to be Worth Around USD 1.5 Billion by 2030, Claims Roots Analysis

Rise in prevalence of chronic diseases and the corresponding need to medicate frequently, have led to an increase in demand for safe, self-administrable dosing options. Autoinjectors are considered among the leading product classes in this category

In addition to enabling patients to self-medicate, these devices are designed to ensure safety during the dosing process and promote compliance to prescribed therapeutic regimens. Moreover, the adoption of autoinjectors, and other self-injection products, has enabled significant cost savings for end users by eliminating the need to visit hospitals / out-patient clinics for dosing.

Key Market Insights

Close to 80 autoinjector devices are presently available / under development

About 80% of these devices are disposable and intended for single use only, while the others are designed to be reusable. Further, it is interesting to note that more than 40% of such devices have provisions that allow variable dose administration.

Nearly 120 autoinjector combination products are either already available or under investigation

Of these, ~90 autoinjectors are approved for use in the treatment of indications, such as rheumatoid arthritis and / or psoriasis (including other forms of arthritis), multiple sclerosis, anaphylaxis and organophosphate poisoning.

Till date, 4,600+ patents have been filed related to autoinjectors

Based on the intellectual property distribution across the world, R&D activity is currently concentrated in the US, Australia and China. Most patented inventions were observed to be focused on the development of innovative trigger mechanisms and electronic feedback systems for drug delivery.

Over 120 drugs were identified as likely candidate to be made available in combination with autoinjectors

The report features insights on the likelihood of over 250+ marketed drugs and pipeline candidates, being developed in combination with autoinjectors. The analysis takes into consideration several parameters, such as current phase of development of the drug candidate, target indication, dosing frequency, type of drug molecule, annual sales (for marketed drugs) and available delivery systems (for marketed drugs).

The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 5%, during the period 2020-2030

Growth in this domain is anticipated to be primarily driven by the need to reduce healthcare costs and therapy administration in the homecare setting. North America (primarily the US) and Europe are expected to capture about 70% of the market share by 2030, in terms of the sales-based revenues.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading autoinjector device developers?

For which disease indications are autoinjector-based combination products available?

What is the relative product competitiveness of autoinjectors (based on user friendliness, type of dosage, route of administration and type of primary drug container)?

Which drug candidates are likely to be considered for administration via autoinjectors in near future?

How the intellectual property landscape likely to evolve in the foreseen future?

Who are the Key Opinion Leaders across different regions worldwide?

Who are the leading contract manufacturing organizations active in this field? What is their relative brand positioning?

What is share of autoinjector devices, in terms of revenue generation potential, across different disease markets?

How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

The USD 1.5 billion (by 2030) financial opportunity within the autoinjector devices market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Usability

Disposable



Reusable

Route of administration

Subcutaneous



Intramuscular

Type of molecule

Antibody



Peptide



Protein



Small molecule

Therapeutic indication

Anaphylaxis



Diabetes



Migraine



Multiple sclerosis



Rheumatoid arthritis



Other indications

Key geographical regions

North America



Europe



Asia-Pacific



Rest of the World

The report features inputs from eminent industry stakeholders, according to whom autoinjectors address several limitations of conventional parenteral drug delivery process, by preventing accidental needle-stick injuries, dosing errors and are preferred even by patients with trypanophobia. The report includes detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following experts:

David Daily (Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, DALI Medical Devices)

(Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, DALI Medical Devices) Dennis Lee (Senior Program Officer in CMC, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation)

(Senior Program Officer in CMC, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation) Douglas Marenzi (Managing Director, PHC Injection Technologies)

(Managing Director, PHC Injection Technologies) Tsachi Shaked (Senior Marketing and BD Director, Injectable Drug Delivery Devices, Elcam Medical)

Anonymous (Design Director, US-based Large Company)

The research includes detailed company profiles, featuring an overview of the company, its financial information (if available), information on its product portfolio, autoinjector device specifications, collaborations, recent development and an informed opinion on the likely strategies that may be adopted by these players to fuel growth in the foreseen future.

Antares Pharma

Consort Medical

DALI Medical Devices

Elcam Medical

Jiangsu Delfu Medical Devices

Oval Medical Technologies

Owen Mumford

SHL Group

Union Medico

Ypsomed

