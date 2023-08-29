The Aseptic Fill Finish Manufacturing Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of ~10%, till 2035, claims Roots Analysis

The growing concern to maintain pharmacological efficacy and product quality, to ensure patient's safety, has led to a greater focus on the need for aseptic fill / finish; drug developers prefer to outsource these operations to benefit from the expertise of service providers

LONDON, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roots Analysis has announced the addition of "Aseptic Fill Finish Market, 2023-2035" report to its list of offerings.

In pursuit of both time and cost savings, as well as to mitigate the challenges associated with the stringent regulatory compliance, lack of technical expertise and access to advanced equipment, a number of drug developers prefer to outsource operations to benefit from the expertise of service providers, that claim to have the required competence and experience to provide fill / finish services in order to ensure the development of high-quality drug products.

To order this 380+ page report, which features 90+ figures and 220+ tables, please visit

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/aseptic-fill-finish-market.html

Key Market Insights

Presently, more than 235 players claim to offer aseptic fill / finish services

Aseptic fill / finish segment of the industry is dominated by the presence of service providers offering fill / finish services related to biopharmaceutical products (47%). This is followed by players offering services related to small molecules (25%), while the remaining companies offer fill / finish services for both type of molecules.

Close to 180 service providers claim to provide services for biologic fill / finish

The biologics fill / finish market landscape is highly fragmented, featuring a mix of small, mid-sized, and large players. It is worth noting that this market is currently dominated by mid-sized players (with 51-500 employees), which represent around 40% of the contemporary market landscape.

Over 125 companies in this domain provide fill / finish services for small molecules

Within this landscape, aseptic filling is the most prevalent type of filling service offered (90%) for the packaging of small molecules. This is followed by terminal sterilization, which is offered by over 40% of the players. It is worth highlighting that around 6% players offer all three types of filling services.

Since 2013, close to 185 partnerships have been established in the aseptic fill / finish services domain

Of these, nearly 36% deals were inked in 2020. Further, majority of the deals were inked to offer fill / finish related services (64%). In addition, more than 60 deals have been inked by players to offer aseptic fill / finish services for vaccines.

By 2035, the market for aseptic fill / finish services is likely to grow at an annualized rate of ~10%

In terms of type of packaging container, the current market is driven by vials (close to 65%); this trend is unlikely to change in the foreseen future as well. Further, based on scale of operation, majority of the revenue share (86%) of the overall market in 2035 is projected to be driven by commercial scale.

North America and Europe are expected to capture more than 65% of the market share by 2035

In terms of type of biologics, antibodies and vaccines are expected to occupy a larger share (~70%) of the total aseptic fill / finish services market in 2035. Further, close to 40% of the aseptic fill / finish services market share for therapeutic areas is captured by oncological disorders.

To request a sample copy / brochure of this report, please visit

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/aseptic-fill-finish-market/request-sample.html

Key Questions Answered

What is the aseptic fill finish?

What are the requirements and considerations for aseptic fill finish operations?

How many players are providing aseptic fill finish services?

What are the latest trends in aseptic fill finish services market?

What is the growth rate of aseptic fill finish services market?

Which region captures the largest share of the aseptic fill finish services market?

Which segment, in terms of type of molecule, currently accounts for the largest share of the aseptic fill finish services market?

Which type of packaging containers are most widely used in the aseptic fill finish services market?

What type of partnerships are taking place in the aseptic fill finish services market?

The financial opportunity within the aseptic fill finish market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Type of Molecule

Small molecules



Biologics

Type of Packaging Container

Ampoules



Cartridges



Syringes



Vials

Type of Drug Product

Antibodies



Cell Therapies



Gene Therapies



Oligonucleotides



Recombinant Proteins



Vaccines



Other Drug Products

Target Therapeutic Area

Autoimmune disorders



Oncological Disorders



Cardiovascular Disorders



Infectious Diseases



Other Disorders

Scale Of Operation

Preclinical / Clinical



Commercial

Company Size

Large



Mid-sized



Small

Key Geographical Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and North Africa

and Latin America

The report features inputs from eminent industry stakeholders, according to whom, a significant increase in the demand for cell and gene therapies is anticipated to drive the growth of the aseptic fill / finish market. The report includes detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following experts:

Gregor Kawaletz (Chief Commercial Officer, IDT Biologika)

Matt Delaney (Vice President Business Development & Marketing, Cytovance Biologics)

(Vice President Business Development & Marketing, Cytovance Biologics) Purushottam Singnurkar (Research Director and Head of Formulation Development, Syngene International)

Ales Sima (Business Development Manager, Oncomed Manufacturing)

(Business Development Manager, Oncomed Manufacturing) Amit Chandra (Technology Watch Manager, Yposkesi)

(Technology Watch Manager, Yposkesi) Jos Vergeest (International Business Developer, HALIX)

The research also includes detailed profiles of key players (listed below) engaged in offering biologics fill / finish services; each profile features a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), details on aseptic fill / finish services, location of facilities, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

BD Biosciences

AbbVie Contract Manufacturing

Aenova

APL

Asymchem

BD Biosciences

BioPharma Solutions

BioReliance

Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellence

Catalent Biologics

Charles River Laboratories

CordenPharma

Delpharm

Fareva

Fresenius Kabi

GlaxoSmithKline

Hetero Drugs

Intas Pharmaceuticals

Lonza

Patheon

Pfizer CentreOne

Pierre Fabre

PiSA Farmaceutica

Plastikon Healthcare

Recipharm

Samsung Biologics

Sharp Services

Siegfried

Syngene

Takara Bio

Wacker Biotech

Wockhardt

WuXi Biologics

For additional details, please visit

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/aseptic-fill-finish-market.html

You may also be interested in the following titles:

1. Conjugation and Labeling Services Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2023-2035

2. Genotoxicity Testing and Mutagenicity Testing Services Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2023-2035

3. Biologics Fill Finish Services Market (3rd Edition): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2023-2035

4. Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2023-2035

5. Cell and Gene Therapy CRO Market (3rd Edition): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2023-2035

6. Lyophilization Services Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035

Contact:

Gaurav Chaudhary

+1 (415) 800 3415

+44 (122) 391 1091

Gaurav.chaudhary@rootsanalysis.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/742223/Roots_Analysis_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Roots Analysis