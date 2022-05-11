THE ARTSIES COLLECTIVE RELEASES A COMPUTER-GENERATED FINE ART COLLECTION OF NFTS

Collection will be minted as 5,555 NFTs on the ETH blockchain with 10% of revenue to charity

Online meta gallery exhibition will be followed by physical exhibition in Lisbon

LONDON, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative, female-led art studio Artsies Collective is pleased to announce the release of its flagship collection of computer-generated fine art. Based on over 300 hand-drawn artworks, 5,555 NFTs, called "Artsies", will be minted in a public sale on 26 May. The collection is accompanied by a virtual meta-gallery.

Artsies Collective is a female-led project, founded by sisters Natacha and Juliette Cottu. Following a foundation year in Fine Arts at Atelier de Sèvres, Paris, Juju is a fashion design student at Central Saint Martin's in London. Natacha is a life and business coach based in Lisbon, helping entrepreneurs realise their creative potential.

The first pre-sale round is reserved exclusively for members and creators who form a part of the collective. The second round will be open to all as a public sale. This sale will occur on their website: artsies.io. A post-mint exhibition will include selected physical pieces printed and framed which will be on sale at various independent galleries in Europe. The first of these will take place in Lisbon mid-June.

Artsies Collective are also launching their Worldwide Art Hub, an online network and ecosystem seeking to empower young artists by showcasing their work within Artsies own online gallery, providing education on digital art within Web 3.0, as well as offering mental health support and art therapy.

As part of Artsies' commitment to arts education and community engagement, 10% of initial sale revenues will go to a charitable art fund, which includes the Women in Africa initiative, a platform enabling female entrepreneurs in Africa to access digital education, as well as Harmless, a mental health charity.

Juliette Cottu, Co-Founder & Artist, Artsies Collective, said: "I am thrilled to release our first fine art collection. I created the first Artsy by hand in 2017, before discovering the creative potential of digital and generative art. The collection launch is also part of our wider mission to create an inclusive network of like-minded artists and our Worldwide Art Hub will be a fantastic way to build a community and support creatives at the beginning of their artistic career."

