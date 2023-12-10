The Arab Energy Fund Launches "50+", Graduate Training Program for Fresh Graduates to Develop Talents in the MENA Energy Sector

The graduate training program will help fresh graduates gain energy finance experience and enhance their professional capabilities.

Graduates will be immersed in various disciplines over a period of six months.

The announcement comes after The Arab Energy Fund announced its new strategy, name and a planned investment of up to US $1 billion over the next five years in the energy transition and decarbonization.

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Arab Energy Fund, a multilateral impact financial institution focused on the MENA energy sector, announced the launch of "50+", a graduate training program for fresh graduates looking to gain work experience and enhance their professional capabilities in energy finance.

Over a period of six months, graduates will be immersed into various disciplines within the organization, where they will be assigned practical tasks and projects in departments related to their field of study to ensure that they gain relevant, hands-on experience.

The program's name references the Institution's 50-year legacy in funding the Arab energy industry and its commitment to continue building on that legacy for the next 50 years by enabling the next wave of talent in the industry in support of a and sustainable energy landscape. "50+" targets graduates that are interested in developing their skills in the financial and energy sectors, with a focus on attracting nationals from The Arab Energy Fund's member countries and the broader MENA region.

The graduates will have regular check-ins with supervisors to understand their responsibilities and enhance their learning experience. This will not only facilitate their acquisition of industry-specific skills, but also prepare them for their future careers by introducing them to practical scenarios. Additionally, they will be paired with an experienced team member which will help them navigate challenges they may face during training.

Khalid Ali Al-Ruwaigh, CEO of The Arab Energy Fund, said: "The Arab Energy Fund's "50+" graduate training program exemplifies our commitment to empowering the next generation of Arab energy leaders. Through professional development opportunities, immersive experiences, and continuous support, we aim to place the foundation where they can advance and unlock their full potential. This program serves as a catalyst for innovation, bridging the gap between academia and application, and propelling the energy ecosystem towards a sustainable future."

Regular feedback sessions to accelerate the graduates' progress will be provided to identify areas for improvement and provide guidance for skills development. These sessions would ensure that they receive continuous support and encouragement, making their experience meaningful and rewarding.

The program's launch comes after The Arab Energy Fund unveiled its 2023-2028 strategy and new name at COP 28 in Dubai, which includes a planned investment of up to US $1 billion over the next five years in the energy transition and decarbonization.

The new strategy aims to strengthen the Institution's growth and impact in the long-term, representing its continued progress as a pioneering impact investor with focused verticals for investing in the energy sector to advance energy security and sustainability.

ABOUT The Arab Energy Fund

The Arab Energy Fund is a multilateral impact financial institution focused on the MENA energy sector established in 1974 by the ten Arab oil-exporting countries. The Arab Energy Fund's mission is to enable a secure and sustainable energy future for the region through a comprehensive range of financing and direct equity solutions and expert advisory services across the entire energy value chain to leading public and private sector business partners in 25 countries. The Arab Energy Fund applies best-practice ESG principles across all operations, with environmental and socially-linked projects comprising 18% of its US $4.5 bn loan portfolio. The Arab Energy Fund is the only energy-focused financial institution in the MENA region rated 'Aa2' by Moody's, 'AA' by Fitch and 'AA-' by S&P.

View The Arab Energy Fund's ESG Policy Framework here.

For more information about The Arab Energy Fund, please visit: www.apicorp.org

