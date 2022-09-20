The Antivirus Software Market Is Expected To Grow At A 4% Rate, Driven By The Rising Number Of Cyber-Attacks

The Business Research Company's antivirus software market research report expands on key drivers, trends, and growth opportunities in the market.

LONDON, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The increasing number of cyber-attacks is expected to propel the growth of the antivirus software market in the coming years. A cyberattack is a cyberspace-based attack aimed at disrupting, disabling, destroying, or manipulating a computer or other device intentionally. There is an increase in hacking and data breaches on computers, laptops, and mobile phones using viruses or malware. Antivirus software can block or prevent viruses or malware from entering the device and prevent cyberattacks. For instance, in 2020, Air India, an Indian-based carrier airline company, reported hackers had compromised their servers and accessed the personal data of 4.5 million fliers. In India, in 2020 alone, 1.16 million cyber security cases were registered. Therefore, the increasing number of cyber-attacks drives the market for antivirus software industry demand.

The global antivirus software market size is expected to grow from $3.92 billion in 2021 to $4.06 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6%. The antivirus software market share is expected to reach $4.75 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.0%.

Cloud-Based Antivirus Is A Growing Trend In The Antivirus Software Industry

Cloud-based antivirus is a trend gaining popularity in the antivirus software market. Cloud antivirus, or cloud-based antivirus, is a solution that offloads the work to a cloud-based server instead of bogging down the computer with an antivirus suite. Cloud antivirus protects PCs, laptops, and mobile devices by providing behavioral-based screening and updating malware software capable of transferring data. For instance, according to Tracxn Technologies Limited, an India-based software company report in 2021, major companies including Malwarebytes, Avast, Panda Security, Qihoo 360 Technology, and AVG Technologies are using cloud-based antivirus solutions.

Antivirus Software Market Segmentation

The global antivirus software market is segmented -

By Type: Computers, Tablets, Smart Phones, Others By Operating System: Windows, MAC, Android or iOS or Linux By End-User: Corporate, Personal, Government

Key Players And Their Strategies In The Antivirus Software Industry

Major players in the antivirus software market are Symantec, McAfee, ESET, Trend Micro, F-Secure, BitDefender, G Data CyberDefense, Fortinet, Microsoft Corporation, Cheetah Mobile, AVG Technologies, Qihoo 360, Quick Heal, Tencent, Comodo Cybersecurity, Kaspersky, AhnLab Inc, Ad-Aware, Panda Security, and Lavasoft.

In July 2020, NortonLifeLock, a US-based cybersecurity software company, acquired Avira for a $360 million deal. Through this acquisition, Avira serves a large customer base in Europe and important emerging markets with a consumer-focused array of cybersecurity and privacy solutions. Avira is a Germany-based company offering security software that specializes in antivirus software.

