The Antifog Coatings Market Is Expected to Reach $17 Billion In 2026, Driven By The Growing Sports Sector

The Business Research Company's antifog coatings market research report expands on key drivers, trends, and growth opportunities in the market.

LONDON, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The growing sports sector and increasing participation in sports is expected to drive the antifog coatings market in the forecast period. Hiking, mountaineering, diving and cycling are among the various sporting activities where anti-fog eye-wear is used. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 19.3% of the U.S. population were engaged in sports and exercise each day in 2019. In 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic in, people aged 15 and older spent 32 minutes more per day in leisure and sports activities than they did in 2019. The use of digital gadgets has also increased the use of protective sunglasses. Rising demand for colored sunglasses in the fields of fashion and cosmetics is driving the anti-fog coatings industry. Hence, the growing sports sector is expected to drive the anti-fog coatings market growth in the forecast period.

The global anti-fog coatings market size is expected to grow from $15.13 billion in 2021 to $15.97 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The global market for antifog coatings is expected to reach $17.71 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 2.6%.

Request a free sample of the Antifog Coatings Market Report

The UV-Cure High Performance Antifog Coating Is A Significant Market Advancement

The UV-cure high performance anti-fog coating provides outstanding long-term anti-fog performance, a smooth, easy-to-clean surface, and resistance to abrasion, chemicals, and UV rays. For example, in August 2021, FSI Coating Technologies (FSICT), a US-based company involved in producing high performance anti-fog coatings, is launching Visgard UV AF anti-fog coating. The CrystalSpin UV AF Anti-Fog Coating Machine from FSICT may be used to apply this coating, which improves the strength and appearance of ophthalmic and safety eyewear lenses.

Potential Health Risks Associated With Anti-Fog Coating Use Are A Market Growth Constraint – (https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/antifog-coatings-global-market-report)

The antifog coatings market is expected to be restrained by the potential health hazards associated with the use of antifog chemicals. For instance, according to a 2022 study by US-based Duke University, anti-fogging sprays and clothes often used to prevent condensation on eyeglasses, from wearing a mask, or on face shields contained high levels of potentially toxic polyfluorinated alkyl substances (PFAS).

Antifog Coatings Industry Segmentation – (https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/antifog-coatings-global-market-report)

The global antifog coating market analysis is segmented -

By Product: Foggy Guard Coating (FGC), Defog Coating (DFC) By Substrate: Acrylic, Glass, PET, Polycarbonate, Polyamide By End User: Helmet Visors and Face Shields, Flat Polycarbonate Sheets, Commercial Freezer Window, Automobile Anti-Fog Led Headlights, Others

See more on the Antifog Coatings Market Report

Check out similar market reports:

Smart Sports Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – By Product Type (Smart Balls, Smart Golf Sticks, Smart Hockey Sticks, Smart Racket And Bats, Others Products), By Connectivity Features (Smartphone Synchronization, Wireless Synching, Real Time Data Syncing), By Distribution Channel (Franchise Stores, Specialty Stores, Others Stores), By End-User (Men, Women) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Sporting And Athletic Goods Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Fishing Equipment, Skating And Skiing Equipment, Golf Equipment), By Distribution Channel (Online Stores, Speciality Stores, Convenience/Departmental Store), By Material (Plastics, Wood, Metal) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Baseball Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – By Product (Bat, Helmet, Equipment Bag, Gloves), By Buyer Type (Individual, Institutional, Promotional), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Stores) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally, it has strategy enablement specialists in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World's Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company's flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1751581/tbrc_logo.jpg

SOURCE The Business Research Company