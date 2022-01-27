The Albia Group buys the start-up WFN, an international digital platform for funeral services and transfers

- The acquisition will allow Albia to position itself as a leader in the international and digital market, enabling it to manage funeral services worldwide

- With the WFN tool, families will be able to digitally purchase the option that best suits their needs

MADRID, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Albia Group, a leading Spanish funeral company that arranges, manages, and provides funeral services, has acquired World Funeral Net (WFN), an internationally relevant digital platform for funeral services and transfers. This operation will allow the company to process services anywhere on Earth thanks to a widespread global network.

With this deal, Albia is purchasing a new technological tool that could open new paths in the funeral services sector and that has the potential to transform how users and operators access these services.

WFN provides a tool that connects funeral homes and users, bringing value to all of them by optimizing resources, which translates into better services and lower costs for users. This is made possible by a tendering system inspired by the Auction Theory that won the 2020 Nobel Prize in Economics. As a result, funeral providers are able to access those services that best suit their characteristics or possibilities, and users can select the option that is right for their needs at a competitive price.

The purchase also includes World Funeral News, one of the most important digital funeral magazines - in English and Spanish - in the world.

Funeral service users have been increasingly demanding a digital, flexible and immediate service. Albia's purchase of WFN demonstrates the company's commitment to innovation and to the satisfaction of those families that rely on it to say goodbye to their loved ones.

Juan Rodríguez, CEO of Grupo Albia, said, "We realize that digital demand is still in its infancy, but we believe that consumers and the market will change in coming years; because of this, the acquisition of this platform is a milestone that lays the foundation for funeral services and the business in the future."

Albia, part of theSANTALUCIA Group, is a corporate leader in Spain that organizes, manages and provides comprehensive and personalized funeral services: https://www.santalucia.es/grupo-santalucia. The group currently manages 144 funeral homes, 185 mortuaries, 41 crematoriums, 44 cemeteries and a fleet of more than 400 vehicles. At the close of 2020, it had a staff of about 1,300 professionals, who provided more than 74,000 funeral services.

SOURCE Albia