The Aircraft Seals Market Is Expected To Reach Over $2 Billion By 2026 Driven By The Rising Demand For Small Aircrafts - By The Business Research Company

LONDON, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The growing demand for small aircraft is expected to propel the growth of the aircraft seals market going forward. Aircraft seals are used to prevent the spread of fire or flames in the engine system of the aircraft, water or dust intrusion, prevent corrosion, and avoid air leakage. For instance, in November 2021, according to an article published by Airbus, a Netherlands-based provider of aeronautics, space, and defense-related services, around 29,700 small aircraft and approximately 5,300 medium aircraft were high in demand. Therefore, the growing demand for small aircraft is driving the growth of the aircraft seals market.

The global aircraft seals market size is expected to grow from $1.71 billion in 2021 to $1.80 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.19%. The global aircraft seals market size is expected to reach $2.35 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.81%.

Advanced Sealing Solution – A Key Trend In The Aircraft Seals Market

As per the aircraft seals market analysis, the use of advanced sealing solution products is a key trend gaining popularity in the aircraft seals market. Major players in the market are focusing on the advanced sealing products to improve their product portfolio. For instance, in March 2021, Trelleborg, a Sweden-based engineering group focused on polymer technology, launched Turcon® VL Seal® II. It provides high-performance sealing in flight control actuators and landing gear shock absorbers. This new generation seal provides improved sealing efficiency, simplified installation, and increased reliability.

Major Players In The Aircraft Seals Market

Major players in the aircraft seals market are Trelleborg Sealing Solutions, Saint-Gobain S.A., Du Pont, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Regal Rexnord Corporation, DP Seals Ltd, PPG Industries Inc, STACEM, Hutchinson SA, Technetics Group, Meggitt PLC, SKF Group, Eaton Corporation PLC, Performance Sealing Inc, Precision Polymer Engineering Limited, Rexnord Corporation, Brown Aircraft Supply Inc, Freudenberg Group, W. L. Gore & Associates Inc, Greene & Compay Inc.

North America Held The Largest Aircraft Seals Market Share In 2021

North America was the largest region in the aircraft seals market and was worth $573.7 million in 2021. The aircraft seals market in North America is supported by investments in the market. For example, in March 2022, Ducommun Inc, a US-based technology-driven manufacturing company acquired Magnetic Seal Corporation for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, Ducommun would keep up a plan of expanding their portfolio with high-value-added aerospace and defense engineering goods. Magnetic Seal Corporation is a US-based developer of engineered magnetic seals for aerospace and defense applications.

