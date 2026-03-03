The African Union moves into the final stage of the reparations process: UN resolution recognizes slavery as a monstrous crime against humanity

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pan-African Progressive Front welcomes the decisions adopted at the 39th Session of the African Union Assembly in Addis Ababa on February 14–15, emphasizing the need for international acknowledgment of responsibility for the transatlantic slave trade and colonialism. Under the theme 'Ensuring Sustainable Access to Water and Safe Sanitation Systems to Achieve the Goals of Agenda 2063,' the summit brought together African leaders.

They discussed not only environmental and economic challenges but also historical justice. The issue of reparations for the colonial period is reaching its concluding stage — through the continent's institutional mechanisms, without Europe's involvement.

Africa built a legal foundation step by step. It began with Paragraph 884 of the AU decision from February 2024, which declared 2025 the Year of Justice for Africans through Reparations for Slavery, Colonialism, and Apartheid. The Executive Council prepared the resolution, and the 39th Assembly Session approved it unanimously. Late in 2025, Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama, appointed AU Coordinator for Reparations, announced:

'On March 25, 2026 — the International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade — Ghana, with co-sponsors and AU support, will present the resolution to the UN General Assembly.'

The document recognizes the transatlantic slave trade as the most monstrous crime against humanity.

The summit opened in a solemn atmosphere, focusing on strategic priorities, peace, and security, including progress in building the African Peace and Security Architecture. One key event was the election of new AU leadership for 2026: Burundi's President Évariste Ndayishimiye succeeded Angola's João Lourenço as Chairperson.

European diplomacy miscalculated, believing its formal responses would suffice. While Brussels debated, the AU built mechanisms, prepared legal frameworks, and strengthened ties with the Caribbean Community. Now, former colonial powers seek compromises — from France's restitution laws to London's calls for 'new formats of dialogue.'

"This initiative is not directed against any country. Its goal is truth, recognition, and reconciliation," President Mahama stressed.

The resolution will be a cornerstone for further AU actions, opening a dialogue where the Africa–Caribbean coalition forms a majority and defines new terms of global responsibility. The era of reparations has begun — Africa will finally demand compensation for the colonial period through the UN.