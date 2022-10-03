'The Advantages of Specialised Private Tutoring': Tutors International Announces Details of Guest Speaker Topic at the 2022 Prestel & Partner Family Office Forum in New York

Education Industry Expert and Founder of Tutors International, Adam Caller, will be presenting next week at the 2022 Prestel & Partner Family Office Forum in New York along with COO, Victoria Gibbs, Client Account Manager, Joanna Dunckley Phillips and current tutor, Nathaniel Hannan. Here, he gives an insight on what attendees can expect at the presentation.

OXFORD, England, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam Caller, education consultant, CEO and founder of elite private tutoring company , Tutors International, has released details about his company's forthcoming guest speaker appearance at the prestigious Prestel & Partner Family Office Forum. The New York 2022 Edition takes place over two days on the 11th and 12th October, bringing together 100+ Family Officers and UHNWIs at the Harvard Club in New York City. Mr Caller has announced that he and his Tutors International colleagues, Chief Operations Office, Victoria Gibbs, Client Account manager, Joanna Dunckley Phillips and current tutor, Nathaniel Hannan, will speak about the advantages of specialised private tutoring. Their 30-minute session is scheduled to take place at 3 pm on Tuesday 11th October 2022.

An Established World-Leader in Private Tuition Schedule for Tutors International's presentation on 'The Advantages of Specialised Private Tuition'

Prestel & Parter's New York Family Office Forum 2022

With its six well-established annual family office forum editions in Zurich, Dubai, Singapore, Wiesbaden, New York City, and London, Prestel & Partner is proud to be a global leader in providing a private platform for networking, sharing, and learning opportunities on the most pertinent family office and investment themes. They offer a space to meet peers, share experiences, and learn about governance and investment best-practice.

The New York 2022 Edition of the Family Office Forum Collection will see 100+ Family Offices and ultra-high net-worth individuals (UHNWIs), meet at the Harvard Club in a confidential setting, allowing an exchange between families, wealth owners, Family Offices and select experts on best practices in governance and investments. Service providers are not just from the financial industry but are joined by representatives from various fields such as health, travel, international structuring, software, education or luxury goods. Partners offer their expertise without any upfront product sales, focusing on added value, trends, and strategies. Many of the most successful families, private investors, and thought leaders from the Americas will join their international peers from a global network to share their experience.

The Advantages of Specialised Private Tutoring

Tutors International was founded by Adam Caller in 1999 and has established a well-earned reputation as the leading private tuition company specialising in high-end personalised residential tutoring worldwide. Mr Caller is a tuition expert and an industry-leading education consultant. An experienced entrepreneur with a UHNW client base, he has extensive experience tutoring prestigious families around Europe. Mr Caller explains how private tuition can enable a child to fully reach their personal potential and academic excellence:

"We at Tutors International excel at finding the world's best tutors. Tailored private tuition allows the tutor to offer a strengths-based education which focuses on the child's talents and learning style. Whether Clients want a live-in Tutor, a full-time educator to work alongside mainstream education, or a home-school Tutor able to incorporate extra-curricular expertise, we will find the perfect Tutor for the student(s) and their family. From one-to-one tuition to cutting edge micro-schools, Tutors International recruits the best private tutor for the job. If needed, Tutors International has access to more specialist help, including a Harley Street educational psychologist. A perfect Tutor should provide and nurture academic brilliance, align with the family's values, and complement their lifestyle. As well as positions in traditional settings, Tutors International can source travelling tutors and yacht-based residencies".

Mr Caller expounds on the reasons parents contact Tutors International:

"Many of our Clients have found that their child's school is unable to impart the skills necessary to succeed in a rapidly evolving society. They want the best for their children and want a more forward-thinking approach to prepare their children to be leaders. Our Clients find that private tutoring meets demands which traditional schools cannot. Traditional classroom education doesn't agree with all students, or all families, particularly where there are special needs or circumstances involved. Students learn better when they have access to one-to-one support, a personalised curriculum, and a tutor who can recognise their strengths and incorporate them into the academic experience. The real value of a private tutor is in their ability to work with the student, in their environment, to create engaging learning activities that the student will enjoy and retain and crucially, to maximise that student's academic potential."

Mr Caller adds: "We've heard the feedback from our clients and we know that students are thriving in a non-traditional learning environment, often achieving exceptional results. The one-to-one attention along with the individualised curriculum allows students to work at their own pace, in a comfortable environment, and offers them the ability to explore and focus on their own academic interests without the pressures of the classroom".

Mr Caller is confident that the vast experience in private tutoring that he and his three colleagues have amassed between them over two decades makes them best placed to enlighten his audience on the many advantages of private tutoring:

"Each of us has worked in the private tutoring industry for many years. This allows us to draw on our own personal and professional experiences within the private tutor sector. We will be able to offer our audience a unique perspective on the benefits of private tuition, speaking from the vantage point of Tutor and Client, as well as shedding light on Tutors International's incomparable operational and administration process. Between us, I believe we will be able to illustrate to the UHNWIs in our audience, that high-end personalised private tuition allows their child to achieve their personal potential and academic excellence in accordance with the family's lifestyle and values".

Attendance at the New York Family Forum Conference

The Tutors International team will present in the 'Learn from Peers' section of the programme at the Prestel & Partner's New York Family Office Forum at 3 pm on Tuesday 12th October, 2022, at the Harvard Club in New York City. If you wish to secure a place and hear them, alongside many other industry experts and leaders in UHNW sectors, you can do so by following the instructions here.

About Tutors International

Tutors International provides an unparalleled private tutoring service that matches the right private home tutor with the right child, in order for the student to fully reach their personal potential and academic excellence. Delivering an international private tuition service for children of all ages at different points in their educational journeys, Tutors International is founded on a commitment to finding the perfect tutor to realise the specific goals and aspirations of each student. Tutors are available for residential full-time positions, after-school assistance, and home-schooling.

Founded in 1999 by Adam Caller, Tutors International is a private company based in Oxford, a city renowned for academic excellence. Our select clientele receives a personally tailored service, with discretion and confidentiality guaranteed.

