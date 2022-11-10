The Adoption Of Eco-Friendly Alternatives Is Increasing In The 3D Orthopedics/Prosthetics Market - By The Business Research Company

Avail a limited period discount of 33% on our uniquely designed Opportunities and Strategies market research reports. Contact us today and make winning strategies.

LONDON, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco-friendly 3D orthopedics/prosthetics products are gaining traction in the 3D orthopedics/prosthetics market trends. Major players are focusing on eco-friendly alternatives to bring innovation in the market and sustain their position. For instance, in May 2022, Sculpteo, a France-based company specializing in 3D printing in the cloud, collaborated with Daniel Robert Orthopedie to develop a novel eco-friendly orthosis. The collaboration will result in next-generation prostheses and orthotics with life-changing potential. They created a body-realigning wearable that is both sustainable and tailorable to the demands of patients by additive manufacturing it from Sculpteo's bio-based PA11. The material is created from castor beans that are processed into oil and then transformed into a monomer before polymerizing into PA11. Daniel Robert Orthopedie is a Swiss orthopedics specialist.



The global 3D orthopedics/prosthetics market size is expected to grow from $2.71 billion in 2021 to $2.97 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The 3D orthopedics/prosthetics market is expected to grow to $3.65 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.3%.

Rise In Joint Replacement Surgical Procedures Is Driving The 3D Orthopedics/Prosthetics Market

The 3D orthopedics/prosthetics market was driven by increased joint replacement surgical procedures in the historic period. Joint replacement surgical procedures have increased due to accidents, injuries, disease conditions and others. Hip and knee replacement surgical procedures have seen a significant increase, thereby increasing the growth of the 3D orthopedics/prosthetics market during the historic period.

North America Was The Largest Region In The 3D Orthopedics/Prosthetics Market In 2021

North America was the largest region in the 3D orthopedics/prosthetics market and was worth $286.1 million in 2021. The 3D orthopedics/prosthetics market in North America is supported by a high disease burden, favorable government initiatives, a high aging population, technology advancements and the prevalence of diabetes in the region.

Alternative Medications And Advanced Novel Therapies – A Restraint For The 3D Orthopedics/Prosthetics Market

As per the 3D orthopedics/prosthetics market analysis, the preference for alternative medications and advanced novel therapies by patients suffering from joint disorders is expected to hinder the 3D orthopedics/prosthetics market during the forecast period. The alternative treatments and therapies that are used instead of 3D orthopedic/prosthetic implants are hyaluronic acid injections, platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections, stem-cell therapy, steroid shots, exercise to lose weight, acupuncture and the use of orthobiologics.

