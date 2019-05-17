The Adecco Group UK and Ireland Announces Its 'CEO for One Month' for 2019

LONDON, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Adecco Group UK and Ireland, part of the Adecco Group, has chosen the 2019 UK and Ireland candidate for 'CEO for One Month,' following an assessment day on 15 May. 'CEO for One Month' is part of a worldwide Adecco Group programme, with more than 260,000 candidates registering across 47 countries. The initiative is designed to help career starters see what it's like to be a business leader, shadowing the leadership team of a global organisation.

Truman was chosen from 9 finalists following the assessment day. She is one of 47 other 'CEO for One Month' participants selected across the world. Crystal will spend a month shadowing the Adecco Group UK&I leadership team, gaining unique insights into the organisation's country and Group operations. She will gain experience in HR, management, finance, marketing and much more. Crystal will then have the chance to take part in a worldwide selection process to become the global 'CEO for One Month', working alongside the Adecco Group CEO, Alain Dehaze.

The Adecco Group received almost 10,000 applications in the UK and Ireland for 'CEO for One Month.' A shortlist of just over 100 was invited to complete a video interview, followed by a final 9 attending the assessment day. The day comprised of individual presentations and group exercises, culminating in three remaining candidates meeting with the Adecco Group UK&I leadership team for one-on-one interviews. The judging panel then selected the best candidate for 'CEO for One Month' in the UK and Ireland.

Crystal said: "I'm thrilled to be chosen as the UK&I's 'CEO for One Month,' and to get the opportunity to experience firsthand what it's like to work alongside the leadership team of a Fortune Global 500 company. I'm looking forward to learning from people in different departments across the organisation, and contributing to my knowledge whilst also bringing my own background to the business."

Alex Fleming, Country Head and President of Staffing and Solutions at the Adecco Group UK and Ireland, added, "Crystal has shown tremendous determination and drive throughout the 'CEO for One Month' assessment process, leaving me with no doubt that she has the makings of a remarkable leader. The goal of the programme is to offer jobseekers the chance to experience the world of work, and encourage businesses to look for new ways to diversify and boost their talent pipelines. In time, I hope initiatives like this will help create a better workforce for everyone."

Putting the applicants through their paces during the day were a diverse panel of business leaders, who selected the standout talent of the future. The panel included Alex Fleming; David Malkinson, Chief Marketing Officer; Melanie Hayes, HR Director UK & Ireland, Yann Halka, Chief Financial Officer and Johnny Luk who was in last year's final three and is now the Adecco Group UK&I's strategic policy and planning lead. Also joining was Mitchell Pagett and Lewis Timony who were two of our Early in Career talents that are now on our global international future leaders programme.

The Adecco Group UK and Ireland is always on the lookout for top talent to join the company, so will also be hosting an internship programme for candidates who have demonstrated exceptional leadership skills and determination throughout the 'CEO for One Month' process.

SOURCE The Adecco Group UK and Ireland