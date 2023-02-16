The ABT among the camper vans

KEMPTEN, Germany, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the XNH, ABT presents a vehicle concept that represents a real premiere in the company's more than 125-year history. It is the first camper from the Bavarian company. Together with renowned partners in the industry, a total of 500 VW T6.1s are being extensively converted with many unique details and features. "You will hardly find a more modern and high-quality vehicle on the market in this segment," says managing partner Hans-Jürgen Abt enthusiastically about the camping conversion: "The name ABT XNH of the complete vehicle stands for 'Explore New Horizons'. We are addressing all those who want to expand their horizons and for whom maximum comfort is the ultimate form of freedom. In everyday life as well as in leisure time." The camper can be seen live for the first time at the f.r.e.e. on stand 131 of sales partner Autohaus Schweiger in hall B4. Bavaria's largest travel and leisure trade fair will take place from 22 to 26 February 2023.

ABT XNH Camper 1 ABT XNH Camper 25 ABT XNH Camper 31 ABT XNH Camper 38 ABT XNH Camper 70

In terms of exclusivity and lightweight construction, the ABT XNH can definitely compete with other legendary complete vehicles from the renowned Bavarian company. After all, ABT Sportsline already has a lot of experience with the Multivan, which is one of the bestsellers in the tuning programme. In the case of the XNH, the range includes front grill, front and rear skirts, side skirt add on's and a striking foil finish with contour lines. A real highlight are the 18-inch XNH rims in noble glossy black with Goodyear Eagle F1 tyres. As the centrepiece, the camping conversion in particular is groundbreaking.

The interior of the ABT camper, which is powered by a 150 HP (110 kW) diesel engine, was designed by VANING GmbH. The ABT XNH scores with a design furnishing that is as functional as it is noble, with a high-quality finish. For the surfaces, scratch-resistant and easy-care HPL meets hand-picked real wood panels. The "wall panelling" consists of homely flocked and lightweight GRP mouldings. The assembly of all components is carried out by Volkswagen Group Services GmbH.

Five seats meet a spacious kitchen with a double induction hob, refrigerator and table. In addition, there is a pull-out outdoor kitchen with gas cooker in the rear. The company is particularly proud of the self-sufficient power supply, which is ensured by photovoltaic modules. A lithium battery has been installed as a storage unit. Environmental friendliness is also in the specifications for the ABT XNH by a highly effective thermal insulation made of sheep's wool and recycled material. This ensures low heating requirements and comfortable temperatures.

Production will start in May 2023 at Volkswagen Group Services in Hanover. More about ABT's unique debut in the camper van sector at www.abt-camper.com.

Text/photos at: www.abt-sportsline.com/company/media/press-releases

Media Contact - Karla Kanz, +49(0)831/ 57140-58, media@abt-sportsline.de

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2002539/ABT_XNH_Camper.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2002540/ABT_XNH_Camper.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2002542/ABT_XNH_Camper.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2002543/ABT_XNH_Camper.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2002544/ABT_XNH_Camper.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2002548/ABT_Sportsline_GmbH_Logo.jpg

SOURCE ABT Sportsline GmbH