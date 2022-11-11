The AAA GameFi MMORPG Bless Global will Airdrop Badge NFTs to Steam Users

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The AAA GameFi MMORPG Bless Global announced that it will airdrop badge NFTs to one billion Steam users, motivating Web 2.0 players to set their sights on Web 3.0 GameFi. PocketBuff is the official NFT transaction platform of Bless Global. According to the age of their Steam accounts, players will get exclusive Bless Global Badge NFTs of the corresponding level after downloading the PocketBuff app and binding their Steam accounts. They can use the badge to claim items and NFTs in the game and have a chance to get airdropped rewards. Download PocketBuff Wallet: http://pocketbuff.com/42o1f2



All Steam users can claim an exclusive Bless Global Badge, which is not for sale. The rewards will vary based on the account registration date. Users who have held their Steam accounts for less than one year will receive a Storm-Eye Badge. Those who have had the accounts for one to three years will receive a Thunderstorm Badge and a pet NFT. As for players with accounts older than three years, a Rainstorm Badge and a mount NFT will be airdropped. These badges and NFTs will bring advanced benefits in the future, including VIP PASS airdrops, in-game NFTs and items, privileges to join exclusive events, and token airdrops. Please follow the Bless Global community for future updates.

About Bless Global

Bless Global is published by Tigon Mobile, a subsidiary of KOSDAQ-listed company Longtu Korea. Based on the worldview and content of the original PC game Bless, it is the first AAA-level MMORPG that retains the exceptional quality of Web 2.0 games while incorporating the Web 3.0 economic model. With epic storytelling and console-level graphics, the game vividly depicts a medieval fantasy magic world. Realistic strikes and unfettered combat-on-move ensure the players an immersive and inimitable experience. What's more, players can mine in-game resources and trade them with other players on the platform via the P2E (play-to-earn) system. Bless Global makes it possible for players to play for fun and play to earn at the same time! Reportedly, its pre-registrations have already exceeded one million people by October, and the number keeps surging.

About Longtu Korea

Longtu Korea, a South Korean listed company, owns an extensive collection of AAA games. Its previous works Sword and Magic and Yulgang Mobile have won the favor and support of more than 10 million users worldwide upon release. The company has provided reliable game services for more than 200 million users over the past decade.

While Yulgang Global has won acclaim from over 5 million players, the company decided to bring its services to the next level by enhancing production and incorporating an innovative economic model into the new game Bless Global.

The Beta test will start officially in the coming days. For those who are interested, please go to https://linktr.ee/blessglobal .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1943712/image_1.jpg

SOURCE Longtukorea