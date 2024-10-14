BEIJING, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 13, 2024, the "A Life Called Yunnan, Yi Embroidery to Beijing" event took place at Beijing's Bell and Drum Tower Square. Under the aegis of the Publicity Department of the CPC Yunnan Provincial Party Committee and China International Communications Group (CICG), the fashion show aimed to support the Global Civilization Initiative, highlight the significance of intangible cultural heritage in national attire, and encourage cultural exchange and mutual understanding among civilizations. The event was sponsored by the People's Government of Chuxiong Prefecture, Yunnan Province, and the China Center for International Communication Development of CICG, and hosted by the Publicity Department of the CPC Yunnan Province.

The "A Life Called Yunnan, Yi Embroidery to Beijing" Fashion Event Celebrated at Beijing's Bell and Drum Tower Square

A key feature of the event was the unveiling of the Xinhua-Chuxiong Yi Embroidery Fashion Week Index, building on the success of the Xinhua-Chuxiong Yi Embroidery Industry Development Index launched in 2023.

Chuxiong Yi attire, a significant component of China's intangible cultural heritage and a traditional folk art dating back 1,700 years, was prominently displayed. The event spotlighted Chuxiong Yi embroidery, blending ancient cultural elements with contemporary fashion in a showcase that reflected the ongoing efforts in cultural heritage preservation and innovation.

The fashion show included 50 ensembles from three collections: traditional heritage garments, Luoyang Hanfu garments reflecting their resurgence in popularity, and contemporary designs that merge traditional and modern elements. The event, complemented by performances of national songs and dances, garnered widespread praise from both Chinese and international attendees. It also marked the debut of Chuxiong Yi embroidery at a landmark along the Central Axis of Beijing, an area known for its profound historical and cultural significance. The fashion show follows its appearance at major fashion weeks in Beijing, Shanghai, New York, Milan, and Paris.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2529476/image.jpg