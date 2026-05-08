The 9th AskGamblers Awards Finalists Announced as Voting Starts

The highly anticipated 9th AskGamblers Awards has officially moved into the voting phase. Following a rigorous selection process, the finalists across 5 premier categories have been revealed: Best Casino, Best New Casino, Best New Slot, Best Sportsbook, Best Provider. Players are invited to cast their votes until 11 June.

BELGRADE, Serbia, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The voting stage of the 9th annual AskGamblers Awards has officially begun. The list of finalists is announced, and the first votes are already coming in.

Players will have a chance to vote for their favourites until 11 June, when the winners will be announced at the gala ceremony in Belgrade. There's a total of 5 categories where popular votes are taken into consideration:

Best Casino Best New Casino Best Sportsbook Best New Slot Best Game Provider

There aren't any big changes to the voting process compared to last year. The votes from the prominent members of AskGamblers Forum will be counted in as well, while some award winners will be announced directly by the AskGamblers teams.

These include: Best Crypto Casino, Best Partner, and Best Manager categories, while the AskGamblers Superstar Award is expected to be handed to the operator that illustrates the brand values best.

Dijana Radunović, General Manager at AskGamblers, is excited for voting to start: "We're seeing some familiar contestants, but there are a lot of new names, so it will be exciting to see who comes up on top."

"We invite players to vote for their favourites! This is a chance for you to speak your mind and support operators and games that shape this industry," Radunović added.

Before the AskGamblers Awards Ceremony that takes place on 11 June, Charity Night is scheduled for 10 June.

About AskGamblers

AskGamblers.com strives to provide current, objective, and accurate information and guide its users towards a safe gaming experience. The way we deliver our services, from the online casino, sportsbook, slot, and bonus reviews to our trusted Complaint Service, is best described by our motto: 'Get the truth. Then play.'

For more information about AskGamblers and AskGamblers Awards, please contact dijana.radunovic@g2m.com.

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