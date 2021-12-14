The 8th Silk Road International Film Festival Held in Fuzhou - Winners of the Golden Silk Road Awards Announced

FUZHOU, China, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From December 8th to 12th, the 8th Silk Road International Film Festival was held in Fuzhou City, Fujian Province, China. The event was sponsored by China Media Group, Fujian Provincial Government and Shaanxi Provincial Government, and organized by the Fujian Film Administration, Fuzhou Municipal Government and CCTV-6 Film Channel.

The winners of 8th Golden Silk Road Awards are as follows:

I Never Cry, for Best Film;

Celine Sciamma , Director of Petite Maman, for Best Director;

Gong Zhe was honored as Best Actress for her role in Island Keeper;

Liu Ye was honored as Best Actor for his performance in Island Keeper;

Turaj Aslani ( Iraq / Syria ), for Best First-time Director;

Lennert Hillege ( Netherlands ), for Best Cinematography;

), for Best Cinematography; Crossing the Yalu River, for Best Visual Effects;

The Mole Agent ( Chile ), for Best Documentary Film; and

Where Is Anne Frank ( Belgium / Luxembourg / France / Netherlands ), for Best Animation Film

According the Office of Executive Committee (Fuzhou) of the Silk Road International Film Festival, during the five-day Festival, nearly one hundred film professionals from countries and regions along the Silk Road gathered in Fuzhou and discussed the development of the film industry. Movies are used as a tie to promote cultural exchanges between China and the countries and regions along the Belt and Road.

