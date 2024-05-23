The 6th WCIFIT Attracts Global Leaders and Fortune 500 Companies

CHONGQING, China, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from iChongqing - On May 23, the 6th Western China International Fair for Investment and Trade (WCIFIT) officially opened in Chongqing.

The event attracted participants from 39 cities in over 25 countries, including governors and mayors. Global Fortune 500 companies like Qualcomm, Walmart, Continental AG, Air Liquide, and Amazon are present, along with 958 enterprises from 40 countries and regions and over 20 provinces, municipalities, and cities in China.

The hot and spicy theme inside the Chongqing hotpot booth. (Photo/ Chongqing Daily News Group)

This year's fair, held from May 23 to 26 and themed "New Western China, New Manufacturing, New Services," focuses on modern production services and features thematic activities and exhibitions. Belarus is the guest country of honor, and Sichuan Province is the guest province.

"We are honored to participate in this year's fair as the guest country of honor, marking our first time in this role at the most influential exhibition in Western China," said Turchyn Aliaksandr, Chairman of Executive Committee, Minsk Region, Belarus, in his speech. "We aim to showcase Belarus's cooperation potential across various fields to the fullest extent at this fair."

"The role of Chongqing and Sichuan in driving the high-quality development of the western region is increasingly evident," said Zuo Yongxiang, Vice Governor of the People's Government of Sichuan Province.

Zuo added that in 2023, the Chengdu-Chongqing Economic Zone's economic scale reached 8.19 trillion yuan, accounting for 6.5% of the total economic output despite occupying only 2% of the national land area.

Sunny Chai, Chairman of Hong Kong Science & Technology Parks Corporation, said that Hong Kong offers robust financial technology services like AI and autonomous vehicles. Chongqing firms, particularly in manufacturing and tech, could explore Hong Kong listings. Its professional services offer financial backing, aiding global expansion.

Following the opening ceremony, 196 projects were signed, including 124 in manufacturing and 58 in modern services.

The fair's internationalization and influence have increased, with 12 foreign investment projects totaling 26.7 billion yuan signed. These projects involve 12 countries and regions, including Russia, Spain, and Japan.

This year's fair features halls in four areas: comprehensive image, modern services, modern manufacturing, and international cooperation. It focuses on industrial software, AI, satellite internet, inspection, testing, and logistics trade, aiming to attract high-quality projects and achieve tangible results.

