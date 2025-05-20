The $600B Beverage Shift: Why Function Is Outpacing Flavor

Equity Insider News Commentary

VANCOUVER, B.C., May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity Insider News Commentary – In the U.S. and abroad, analysts report that consumer interest in "boosted" drinks—those promising anything from gut health to stress relief—is not only rising but redefining how wellness is consumed. RBC's Nik Modi recently told an industry forum that functionality and wellness will dominate beverage growth over the next decade, driven by aging populations and rising demand for convenience. Meanwhile, according to Research and Markets the global market is forecast to swell to nearly $175 billion by 2030, with women and APAC consumers leading the charge toward cleaner labels, fortified ingredients, and plant-based formats. Amid this shift, several public companies are positioning themselves for upside—including Safety Shot, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHOT), Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) (TSX: TLRY), The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN), Zevia PBC (NYSE: ZVIA), and The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO).

Beverages aren't just about quenching thirst anymore—they're becoming the delivery system of choice for health-conscious consumers. Analysts at Insightace Analytic are even more optimistic than Research and Markets, forecasting that the global functional beverage market could reach $618.8 billion by 2034, expanding at a steady 9.4% compound annual growth rate as drinks and supplements continue to converge into one of the most dynamic categories in consumer goods.

Safety Shot, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHOT) is gaining early momentum in the functional beverage space, capturing interest with a patented formulation designed to support the body's natural ability to reduce blood alcohol content. The company is tapping into a fast-growing market segment where wellness meets nightlife, offering a solution built for modern consumers who want to enjoy their evening without paying the price tomorrow.

At the heart of the product lineup is Sure Shot®—a first-of-its-kind beverage that has clinically shown in human trials that it works with the body's metabolism to help lower BAC and promote clearer, more energized mornings. With strong consumer appeal, growing retail visibility, and a strategic IP portfolio, Safety Shot is carving out a unique lane in the evolving better-for-you beverage category.

Safety Shot's late-2023 rebrand and launch on Amazon made an immediate impact, with multiple sellouts signaling strong early traction. That momentum has continued into 2024, as more consumers look for functional options that fit into active social lifestyles. The company is finding its lane in a category that sits between energy drinks and next-day wellness support—an emerging sweet spot for performance-minded buyers.

Backed by clinical research, the brand is building confidence with a product that does more than just hydrate. A peer-reviewed human study published in the Journal of Nutrition and Dietary Supplements reported that Sure Shot helped lower both blood and breath alcohol markers compared to placebo. Participants also noted feeling clearer and more alert—feedback that aligns with the product's positioning around smarter self-care and next-morning readiness.

Availability has expanded rapidly, with Sure Shot now offered through Amazon, Walmart.com, and retail names like 7-Eleven, Albertsons, Vons, and GoPuff. A newly launched stick-pack version enhances portability and consumer trial, while also improving merchandising flexibility and margin profile.

On the IP front, Safety Shot recently secured an additional patent covering elements of its formulation—further strengthening its position in the wellness beverage landscape. This added layer of protection supports long-term brand value and provides a competitive moat as the category continues to evolve.

To accelerate growth, the company has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Yerbaé Brands Corp., a plant-based energy drink company with an established retail footprint and over $12 million in trailing revenue. The move expands Safety Shot's reach into adjacent functional beverage markets, offering cross-category synergy and access to a broader health-conscious audience.

As it scales, the company is evolving its marketing strategy—transitioning from early influencer efforts to targeted, grassroots brand-building. New retail activations and partnerships within the beverage and alcohol ecosystem are designed to drive trial, increase product visibility, and reinforce brand relevance at the point of consumption.

Safety Shot has also initiated a spinout of its Caring Brands subsidiary, allocating 2 million shares to existing shareholders as part of a value-add initiative. Initially offered for a limited time, the program has been extended into the second half of 2025, giving more investors the opportunity to participate in the potential upside.

With expanding distribution, clinical research, growing intellectual property, and a strategic acquisition in motion, Safety Shot is beginning to transition from early mover to category contender. Its focus remains on building a defensible brand that aligns with the modern consumer's pursuit of energy, clarity, and control.

CONTINUED… Read this and more news for Safety Shot at: https://equity-insider.com/2025/04/24/a-tiny-nasdaq-stock-just-launched-the-worlds-first-and-only-rapid-alcohol-reducer-and-its-already-selling-out/

Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) (TSX: TLRY) latest expansion play targets both cannabis beverage fans and edible-curious consumers with the nationwide launch of XMG Atomic Sours. The brand is leveraging sour nostalgia to introduce a differentiated sensory experience in both drink and gummy formats.

It also marks High Park Holdings' formal entry into the cannabis gummy space, broadening Tilray's platform. The release comes as functional beverage crossover products continue to gain momentum across retail channels.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN) continues to lean into functional wellness trends through its beverage brands, which include plant-based and herbal offerings spanning global markets. Although beverage sales dipped this quarter, the company attributed the softness to non-dairy shifts in Europe and a delayed start to hot tea season. Management emphasized that innovation and portfolio discipline will drive recovery and growth. As market momentum builds around health-first consumption, Hain remains positioned to capitalize on structural tailwinds across the category.

"Going forward, we are focused on five key drivers for improving value: simplifying our business and reducing overhead spending, accelerating renovation and innovation in our brands, implementing strategic revenue growth management and pricing actions, driving operational productivity and working capital reduction, and strengthening our digital capabilities," said Alison Lewis, Interim President and CEO of Hain Celestial. "The opportunity ahead of us now is to unlock the full value of our business through focused and disciplined execution."

Zevia PBC (NYSE: ZVIA) reported first-quarter results that beat expectations on multiple fronts, including a record 50.1% gross margin and improved adjusted EBITDA. The company's flagship zero-sugar beverages (containing stevia) are gaining traction through new product formats and an aggressive marketing push, including a top-performing variety pack at Walmart.

"We are pleased to have delivered net sales at the high end of our guidance while meaningfully exceeding our adjusted EBITDA expectations for the first quarter," said Amy Taylor, President and CEO of Zevia. "Both our innovation and marketing strategies are yielding strong response."

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO) is adding some summer flair to its functional beverage lineup with the launch of Piña Colada Coconut Juice with pulp.

"We wanted to capture the classic vacation feeling of a Piña Colada, but make it more accessible for everyday enjoyment, no blender or beach required," said Jane Prior, Chief Marketing Officer of The Vita Coco Company. "With summer just weeks away, Piña Colada Coconut Juice is the perfect addition to your favorite summer traditions."

The new flavor blends pineapple and coconut water to deliver hydration and nostalgia in a single can, tapping into the growing consumer trend toward flavorful, health-conscious alternatives. This expansion reflects the brand's continued strategy of pairing tropical indulgence with clean-label functionality.

Article Sources: https://equity-insider.com/2025/04/24/a-tiny-nasdaq-stock-just-launched-the-worlds-first-and-only-rapid-alcohol-reducer-and-its-already-selling-out/

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. This article is being distributed by Equity Insider on behalf of Baystreet.ca Media Corp. ("BAY"). Equity Insider is a wholly-owned entity of Market IQ Media Group Inc. ("MIQ"). MIQ has not been paid a fee for the distribution of this article, but the owner of MIQ also co-owns BAY. BAY has been paid a fee for Safety Shot Inc. advertising and digital media from Creative Digital Media Group ("CDMG") (fifty five thousand dollars USD for a three month contract subject to the terms and conditions of the agreement from the company direct). There may be 3rd parties who may have shares of Safety Shot Inc., and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. The owner/operator of MIQ/BAY does not own any shares of Safety Shot Inc. but reserve the right to buy and sell, and will buy and sell shares of Safety Shot Inc. at any time without any further notice commencing immediately and ongoing. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material, including this article, which is disseminated by MIQ has been approved on behalf of Safety Shot Inc. by CDMG; this is a paid advertisement, we currently own shares of Safety Shot Inc. and will buy and sell shares of the company in the open market, or through private placements, and/or other investment vehicles.

While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between the any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.

