The 4th Chaoshan Textile and Garment Exhibition has successfully concluded

SHANTOU, China, March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From March 18 to 20, 2025, the 4th Chaoshan Textile and Garment Exhibition (CTGE) was successfully held at the Shantou International Convention and Exhibition Center. With the theme "Back to Chaoshan," the exhibition covered an area of 130,000 square meters, featuring 12 major exhibition zones and 16 exhibition halls. A total of 1,026 exhibitors participated, attracting over 121,000 professional visitors and setting a new record for the scale of the event. The event showcased 17 major domestic textile and garment industry clusters, covering the entire supply chain, including lingerie, homewear, and fabrics and accessories. International buyers and cross-border e-commerce platforms from over 40 countries, including the United States, Russia, and Turkey, gathered to further advance its internationalization.

The event featured over 20 fashion shows, more than 50 brand launch events, five major thematic forums, three product matchmaking sessions, as well as the third "Red-headed Boat Cup" Design Competition and the "Red-headed Boat" Textile and Garment Industry Award Ceremony. Additional activities included the inaugural Shantou International Intimate Garment Fashion Week, the China Home Fashion Culture Week, and the China Underwear Culture Festival. These events combined fashion with urban culture, showcasing new designs and trends. The event introduced the innovative model of "exhibition-first, factory-later, and exhibition-broadcast combination", collaborating with over 100 influencers for live-streaming. The lingerie live-streaming session alone achieved a GMV exceeding 100 million yuan. Leading e-commerce platforms like Tmall, TikTok, and SHEIN gathered at the "E-commerce Platform Matching Street," promoting the "Buy Global, Sell Global" strategy and injecting new momentum into the industry.

This year's exhibition achieved a dual breakthrough in both scale and level, showcasing the global competitiveness of China's textile and garment industry. It has set a benchmark for the industry's recovery and upgrading. The 5th edition of the event will kick off a new journey in 2026.

Contact: ctge@ctge.net