The 3rd China-Singapore Trade in Services Innovation Forum started in Suzhou on November 10

NANJING, China, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On the morning of November 10, the 3rd China-Singapore Trade in Services Innovation Forum was grandly opened at Suzhou Jinji Lake International Conference Center. This forum is hosted by Jiangsu Provincial People's Government and organized by Suzhou Municipal People's Government and the Suzhou Industrial Park Administrative Committee. It is the highest standard service trade forum during the CIIE. Hui Jianlin, Vice Governor of Jiangsu Province,

Chua Teng Hoe, Consul General of Singapore in Shanghai, and Wang Zhihua, Deputy Director General of Department of Trade in Services and Commercial Services of Ministry of Commerce delivered speeches.

At the opening ceremony, Xu Xianchun, director of the China Economic and Social Data Research Center of Tsinghua University, released the research results of the "Full-aperture Statistical Methods of Local Trade in Services in China-reference to SIP". The problem of service trade statistics has always been a difficult point. To solve this problem, Suzhou Industrial Park has combined with a team of experts in related fields, drawing on international experience, and further optimizing and improving the regional service trade statistics method through field research and expert demonstration. Mr. Lin Yifu, Professor and Dean of Peking University's Institute of New Structural Economics and Mr. Guo Jiewei, Dean of Singapore Institute of Intellectual Property, delivered keynote speeches via video.

Zhu Min, Dean of Tsinghua University Institute of International Finance, Vice Chairman of China Center for International Economic Exchanges, Former Vice President of International Monetary Fund, Former Vice President of People's Bank of China, Zhang Yansheng, Chief Researcher of China International Economic Exchange Center, Senior Researcher of Academic Committee of National Development and Reform Commission, Chen Yong, Vice President of Public Affairs

of Tencent, and Li Li, President of Huawei Industry and Strategic Development Department participated in the main forum and delivered a keynote speech.

As a platform for global service trade communication and exchanges, this forum takes "Service Trade Innovation" as the topic and content, focusing on service industry opening, financial innovation, digital trade and intellectual property rights, and deconstructing the development and cooperation of international service trade. Trends and new opportunities, showcasing the achievements related to the development of service trade in Jiangsu, Suzhou, especially Suzhou Industrial Park, and explore new paths for the innovative development of service trade.



As a pilot city to deepen the innovative development of service trade, Suzhou accounts for nearly 50% of the province's service trade volume. Since the establishment of the Suzhou area of the Jiangsu Pilot Free Trade Zone, the development of service trade has accelerated. In the first three quarters of this year, the import and export of service trade in the park, excluding personal tourism, increased by 13.1% year-on-year, and the decline in service trade exports has further narrowed. Digital services accounted for proportion continues to increase, and the enthusiasm for enterprise informationization, intelligence and independent innovation has been enhanced.

