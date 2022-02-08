The 3D Scanner Market to Grow at a Stupendous Rate of 15% during 2022-2032 - Exclusive Fact.MR Report

Sales of 3D Scanners to Accumulate US$ 5 Bn by 2032

The Fact.MR market study on the 3D scanners market provides deep dive into key developments in the 3D scanners market. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of leading segment types in terms of by operating and by type

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sales of the 3D scanner market surged at a CAGR of around 12%, reaching US$ 1.23 Bn by the end of 2021.

Moreover, the accuracy of 3D scanners to reduce the complexities of design is positively influencing the sales of 3D scanners. Thus, the sales of 3D scanners are expected to reach a valuation of US$ 5 Bn by registering a market size of CAGR 15.06% in the forecast period ranging from 2022-2032.

Increasing focus on improving manufacturing rates and adaption of digitization is playing a key role in driving the sales of 3D scanners. Also, end-user industries such as automotive, entertainment and infrastructure are driving the sales of 3D scanners

Increasing greenfield and brownfield investments across end-use industries are pushing market actors to shift their focus towards other mainstream applications.

The rapidly expanding automation and infrastructure industries are driving up the need for 3D scanners. China is the world's largest automobile manufacturer, with a lion's share of the global automotive market.

In addition, the growing population and migration to larger cities has prepared the road for 3D scanner usage. As a result, Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at a CAGR of over 18% during the forecast period for 3D scanners.

The global 3D scanner market has remained fragmented and geographically concentrated over the historical years. The traditional, stationary 3D scanners have held most of the market share in the global 3D scanner market owing to quality assurance, labor shortage, and limited technologies

The laser 3D scanner market size is to witness rapid innovations and remunerative growth opportunities on the back of the increasing replacement rate of mechanical technologies.

Rapid urbanization and an increase in transportation across the world has increased the demand for vehicles. The use of 3D scanners makes designing and assembling different parts of vehicles easy. Also, using 3D scanners makes it easy for acquiring complex geometries and complexions of different vehicle models

Thus, the laser 3D scanners segment accounts for over 50% of the market share across the globe and is expected to witness a healthy market growth rate over the forecast period.

Market Size Value in 2021 US$ 1.23 Bn Project Market Forecast Value in 2032 US$ 5 Bn Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) 15.06% Growth Rate of Asia 18% CAGR

Key takeaways:

Asia Pacific is expected to register a market of a CAGR of over 18% in the assessment period for 3D scanners

is expected to register a market of a CAGR of over in the assessment period for 3D scanners North America is expected to hold more than 30% of the market share for 3D scanners

is expected to hold more than of the market share for 3D scanners By end-use industry, the automotive industry is expected to possess a market share of more than 40% for 3D scanners in the market.

for 3D scanners in the market. By configuration, the handheld 3D scanners segment is expected to register a growth of over 20% market share throughout the forecast period from 2022 to 2032

Growth Drivers:

The increased focus on boosting manufacturing rates and digitization adaptation is helping to drive 3D scanner sales.

The global demand has been generated from industries such as industrial manufacturing and construction to check quality control, survey, and inventory management

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the 3D Scanner market focuses on enhancing product lines by adding additional features and providing new product lines and growth opportunities for specific industries.

In July 2020 , Faro Technologies Inc introduced a freestyle 2 portable scanner. Real-time visualisations with lifelike reality capturing capabilities are provided by the 3D scanner.

, Faro Technologies Inc introduced a freestyle 2 portable scanner. Real-time visualisations with lifelike reality capturing capabilities are provided by the 3D scanner. In June 2021 - Creaform announced the introduction of VXelement 9.0, the next iteration of their scanning platform. VXscan, VXmodel, VXscan-R, and VXinspect are among the new features introduced to the existing platform to make scans faster, more profitable, and easier.

· In July 2021, Topcon Co. Ltd announced the acquisition of VISIA Imaging S, which will assist the firm expand its manufacturing and development capabilities for fundus imaging equipment such as th3D fundus imaging devices (OCTs) and fundus cameras.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Hexagon AB

Faro Technologies Inc.

Nikon Metrology NV

Topcon Corporation

Trimble Inc.

Creaform, Inc.

3D Digital Corporation

Perceptron, Inc.

3D Systems Corporation

Basic Software Inc.

Maptek Pty Ltd

More valuable Insights on 3D Scanner Market:

Fact.MR, in its report, offers a market analysis of the global 3D Scanner Market analysing the forecast period through 2022 and beyond. This survey reveals the growth of technology in the 3D Scanner Market with detailed segmentation as follows: -

Type

Optical 3D Scanners



Laser 3D Scanners



Structured Light 3D Scanners

Configuration

Handheld 3D Scanners



Stationary 3D Scanners



Cart Mounted 3D Scanners



Shoulder Mounted 3D Scanners

End-Use Industry

3D Scanner for Industrial Manufacturing



3D Scanner for Healthcare



3D Scanner for Consumer Products



3D Scanner for Architecture & Construction



3D Scanner for Entertainment & Media



3D Scanner for Automotive



3D Scanner for Other End-Use Industries

Application

3D Scanners for Quality Control & Inspection



3D Scanners for Reverse Engineering



3D Scanners for Virtual Simulation



3D Scanners for Other Applications

Technology

Laser Triangulation-based 3D Scanners



Pattern Fringe Triangulation-based 3D Scanners



Laser Pulse Based-based 3D Scanners



Laser Phase-Shift based 3D Scanners

Key Questions covered in the 3D Scanner Market Report

How much is the 3D scanner industry worth?

At what rate will the 3D scanner industry grow from 2022-2032?

How much is the 3D scanner market like to be valued by 2032?

Who are the prominent 3D scanner market players?

Which type of end-user is expected to hold the highest share for sales?

