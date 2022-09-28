The 3D Printing Building Construction Market Is Expected To Grow At A 169% Rate With The Rise In Construction Projects

The Business Research Company's 3D printing building construction market research report expands on key drivers, trends, and growth opportunities in the market.

LONDON, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An increase in new construction projects globally is expected to drive the growth of the 3D printing building construction market. Construction 3D printing may make it possible to manufacture intricate or custom objects more quickly and accurately while also reducing labor expenses and waste production. According to Marsh, a UK-based professional services firm, in 2021, With a growth of 4.4% on average between 2020 and 2025, the construction industry will be a major economic driver over the medium term, outpacing forecasted growth in both the manufacturing and service sectors. The rise in building output is anticipated to average 3.5% per year from 2020 to 2030. Therefore, the increase in new construction projects is driving the 3D printing building construction industry.



The global 3D printing building construction market size is expected to grow from $0.01 billion in 2021 to $0.02 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 177.0%. The growth in the 3D printing building construction market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The 3D printing building construction market is expected to reach $0.87 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 169.3%.

Green Construction Technique – A Rising Trend In The 3D Printing Building Construction Market

Building construction companies are increasingly using green construction techniques to build energy efficient buildings and reduce construction costs. Green construction refers to the practice of using sustainable building materials and construction processes to create energy-efficient buildings with minimal environmental impact. For instance, according to the World Green Building Trends Survey 2018, about 47% of the surveyed companies believe that they will build around 60% of their projects using green technology by 2021.

Asia-Pacific Was The Largest Region In The 3D Printing Building Construction Market In 2026

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the 3D printing building construction market and was worth $2.85 million in 2021. The 3D printing building construction market in Asia Pacific is supported by strong economic growth in countries such as China and India, which boosted the demand for construction activities. Emerging markets growth was aided by rising disposable income, stable political environment and increasing foreign investments in these countries. Low interest rate environments and a geriatric population in countries such as Japan also aid market growth.

3D Printing Building Construction Market Segments

The global 3D printing building construction market is segmented -

1) By Construction: Modular, Full Building

2) By Process: Extrusion, Powder Bonding, Others

3) By Printing Material: Concrete, Plastic, Metal, Hybrid, Others

4) By End User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

