No Party for Cao Dong Wins Three Major Awards

MC HotDog Takes Mandarin Male Singer; Shi Shi Sun Excitedly Takes Female Singer

TAIPEI, July 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 35th Golden Melody Awards Ceremony concluded successfully recently. As the most important pop music award in the Mandarin speaking world, this year's Golden Melody Awards received 24,071 entries. After discussions by the jury, "No Party for Cao Dong" won Best Band, Album of the Year, and Best Mandarin Album. Taiwanese rapper MC HotDog won Best Mandarin Male Singer, and the Best Mandarin Female Singer award went to Shi Shi Sun. Taiwan Television Enterprise is the executive organizer of The 35th Golden Melody Awards Ceremony.

No Party for Cao Dong / photo: TTV MC HotDog & Shi Shi Sun / Photo:TTV

In 2017, No Party for Cao Dong won three major awards at the 28th Golden Melody Awards with their song "Simon Says," including Best Band, Best New Artist, and Song of the Year. Seven years later, No Party for Cao Dong won the 35th Golden Melody Awards for Best Band, Album of the Year, and Best Mandarin Album with their album "The Clod." Their manager, accepting the award on stage, said, "It's been seven years since our last album. This album captures the most genuine aspects of that time. We are still striving to return to the path of pure creation. We don't know what the future holds, but we will keep trying. It's a great honor and very fortunate to receive this recognition among so many works. Thank you to everyone who has heard our voice. Thank you."

Taiwanese rapper MC HotDog previously won the Best Mandarin Album award at the 18th Golden Melody Awards with "Wake Up." This time, he won his first Best Mandarin Male Singer and Best Lyricist awards. During his acceptance speech, MC HotDog joyfully and humorously said, "Today is my daughter's birthday. Happy birthday to you. I told her that if I didn't win, I would be home by eleven. But today, daddy is going to drink until morning. Bye-bye!"

In 2019, Shi Shi Sun was nominated for Best Mandarin Female Singer at the 30th Golden Melody Awards with her album "Shi's Journey." Five years later, she won the Best Mandarin Female Singer award with her album "Boomerang." She said, "It's been ten years since my debut, so this award means a lot to me. Through the album 'Boomerang,' I wanted to share an interesting realization: in our lives, we constantly throw out boomerangs, which come back to us in various forms and times. So, I hope we can put more good things into our lives because they might come back to hurt us, help us, or reward us. Thanks to the production team of this album."

The 35th Golden Melody Awards Ceremony had nearly 2.75 million total views on YouTube's official platform; LINE's three main content platforms had nearly 5 million total live views, totaling approximately 7.75 million new media views. Adding television viewership, the global audience exceeded ten million. As of July 1, the official GMA Facebook and Instagram reached over 6.75 million times, and the topic on WEIBO reached 250 million, with the topic of No Party for Cao Dong winning "Best Band" reaching 15 million times!

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2453528/No_Party_Cao_Dong_photo_TTV.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2453529/MC_HotDog_Shi_Shi_Sun_Photo_TTV.jpg