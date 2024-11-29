The 31st China International Advertising Festival Showcases Innovation

The event in Xiamen celebrates cutting-edge developments, emphasizing quality and global collaboration in the advertising sector

XIAMEN, China, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 31st China International Advertising Festival (the "Festival") recently unfolded in the scenic city of Xiamen, China, popularly known as Egret Island. This premier annual event for the Chinese advertising industry focused on leveraging new productive forces, fostering innovative integration, and pursuing high-quality development. The festival attracted government officials, scholars, and advertising professionals from across the globe, all gathering to drive forward the sector's transformation and discuss future growth strategies.

The advertising sector is currently embracing new opportunities for quality development, driven by new productive forces. The event played a key role in highlighting the constructive impact of these innovations by assembling top-tier industry professionals and innovators. The Festival offered a wide-ranging and compelling program, focusing on crucial areas such as new productive forces, AI, global branding, digital marketing, and standards accreditation.

Participants took part in several headline events, nearly 20 forums and networking sessions, seven professional showcases, and five resource unveiling and marketing sessions, among other activities. These sessions not only displayed the latest in cutting-edge technology and innovative concepts, but also facilitated deep collaboration and innovative practices across the advertising industry's entire value chain, opening new avenues for brand marketing strategies.

Headlined City of Piano Island: Composing a New Chapter in Advertising; Beach of Gulangyu: Accelerating Brand Growth, the Festival showcased the significant advancements and broad impact of sustainable growth in China's advertising landscape.

The event also celebrated the inclusive and innovative spirit of the industry. During a keynote address, Sasan Saeidi, Chairman and World President of the International Advertising Association (IAA), emphasized China's role as a key member and close partner of the IAA. He expressed enthusiasm for expanding the collaboration with the China Advertising Association in crucial areas, such as creativity, innovation, learning, and sustainability during the year 2025.

The China International Advertising Festival was organized by the China Advertising Association, with robust support from the Xiamen Municipal People's Government and the IAA. The organizer highlighted the diverse array of multidisciplinary conferences and exhibitions, showcasing the latest trends and emerging opportunities within the advertising industry. The event effectively spurred innovation across both technical and creative dimensions, fostering extensive collaboration and pioneering practices throughout the advertising ecosystem.