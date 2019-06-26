The 2nd Goji Berry Industry Expo held in Zhongning, China

Zhongning's Goji Berry, World's Super Food

ZHONGNING, China, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2nd Goji Berry Industry Expo is held in Zhongning, a county along the Yellow River, in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region from 26th June to 28th June.

Zhongning, named as "the home of China's Goji berry", has a 600-year-history of Goji berry growing and is also the origin place of Goji berry worldwide. Goji berry, also known as wolfberry, is the "medicine food homology" in Chinese traditional medicine, which can improve liver and kidney function, promote body immunity, anti-aging, etc..

Chinese people like to eat them raw, in tea or soups. But in recent year, more and more overseas fans become to accept this kind of red berry and use it to make smoothies, salads and cakes. So Goji berry wins another name -- "super food" in western countries' market.

Now, Zhongning grows over 13,333 hectares of Goji berry and annual production of dried fruit reaches 50,000 tonnes. The region has established standard farming techniques to control the use of pesticides, improve the qualities of the berries and develop new products, so Goji berry from Zhongning are increasingly sought after overseas.

According to statistics, Goji products including dried berries, juice, oil and freeze-dried powder from Zhongning are exported to over 40 countries and regions including the United States, the European Union, Japan and Australia, accounting for 40% of the total volume of China.

Image Attachments Links:

http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=339367

SOURCE The Organizing Committee of the 2nd Goji Berry Industry Expo