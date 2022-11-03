The 24th edition of Pet Fair Asia and VNU Exhibitions Asia's Series Exhibitions successfully opened in Shenzhen

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the approval of the local authorities, VNU Exhibitions Asia's six major exhibitions, including Pet Fair Asia, DOMOTEX asia/CHINAFLOOR, R+T Asia, TCT Asia, etc., opened in Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center, in a total gross area of almost 400,000 square meters and will run until the 6th of November.

At the recently ended 20th National Congress of the CPC, trade shows have once again been mentioned and reaffirmed for their role in promoting future industrial development and high-quality economic growth. Since the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020, offline business activities have faced many challenges but people's demand for face-to-face communication and offline business trades opportunities has not stopped. Although the epidemic continues to recur in some parts of the country, on the premise of fully ensuring epidemic prevention safety, large scale events (including trade shows) in many major cities are "back to business".

These large-scale events, rich in themes and resources, dedicated to business and attentive to the different exhibitors and visitors' needs are of strategic importance not only in promoting the recovery of the whole exhibition industry, but also in supporting the development of new commercial channels to meet the domestic and export market needs, in this last quarter of 2022.

The 2022 edition of Pet Fair Asia is back with full power, strengthening even further the synergy with the whole industry by covering all categories of the pet industry chain and bringing together both local and international top companies. Countless thematic events will be held during the 4 days, to enrich the fair with content of high cultural value, providing interesting insights, moments of encounter, and ideas for inspiration and reflection.

At TCT Asia, a series of high level forums and summits represent an effective platform for dialogue within the additive manufacturing industry, promoting the development of the entire sector.

Expanding domestic demands is one of the strategic bases of the recent years' China's economic development and that's why most of the exhibitions have carefully selected domestic sales channels to create a perfect match with the exhibitors through Matchmaking and Buyers Group Tours activities. Nevertheless, considerable importance has also been addressed by all the Shows to international trade and for the foreign exhibitors and visitors who cannot be present in person, a good number of online supply-demand activities have been carefully developed this year with the goal of opening more fully efficient global trade channels.

Pursuing the goal of offering valuable business opportunities to all exhibitors, visitors and partners while promoting the recovery of the whole exhibition industry, this year edition of Pet Fair Asia, TCT Asia and the rest of VNU Exhibitions Asia's Series of Exhibitions will strive to offer new opportunities, new directions, new ideas and new energy.

