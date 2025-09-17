XIAMEN, China, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This is reported by Fujian Media Group:

The 2025 BRICS Forum on Partnership for New Industrial Revolution opened in Xiamen, Fujian Province, on September 16.

The forum focused on showcasing the progress in implementing the important cooperation initiatives proposed by President Xi Jinping at recent BRICS summits. It systematically reviewed the construction achievements of the BRICS Partnership on New Industrial Revolution Innovation Center over the past five years. The ceremony was held to inaugurate the China Center for Industrial Competence for BRICS Countries, during which its early outcomes were released. Outcomes from the China-BRICS AI Development and Cooperation Center and the BRICS Digital Industry Ecosystem Cooperation Network were also announced. The forum officially announced the expansion of the International Cooperation Initiative on New Industrialization to 19 national competent authorities and released an action plan.

The forum featured six sub-forums on smart manufacturing and robotics, new energy manufacturing, industrial design, the pharmaceutical industry, industrial technology innovation, and the digital industry ecosystem, releasing a series of practical outcomes. Concurrent events included the BRICS "Jinlu" Excellence Scholarship Training Program on New Industries, the BRICS Industrial Innovation Contest, the BRICS New Industrial Revolution Exhibition, and the General Assembly of the Global Alliance on Artificial Intelligence in Industry and Manufacturing of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO).

Held under the theme "Unleashing the Potential of Greater BRICS Cooperation for Inclusive and Sustainable Industrialization," the forum was co-hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) and the People's Government of Fujian Province. It was attended by representatives from government departments, embassies and consulates in China, renowned enterprises, industry associations, think tanks, and financial institutions of 34 countries, as well as international organizations including UNIDO and the New Development Bank.

