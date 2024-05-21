The 2024 Qatar Economic Forum, Powered by Bloomberg: A Resounding Success in News-driven Global Discourse

DOHA, Qatar, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 4th annual Qatar Economic Forum, held May 14 -16 in Doha, concluded on a high note, solidifying its position as a premier platform for navigating the complexities of a rapidly changing global landscape. Powered by Bloomberg and hosted in collaboration with Media City Qatar, the event brought together over 2,700 in-person attendees and boasted a total of 3,592 registrations, including 1,000+ global leaders, CEOs, and 427 government officials from 124 countries.

This year's edition, held under the theme 'A World Remade: Navigating the Year of Uncertainty,' showcased a renewed sense of collaboration and a commitment to addressing the challenges presented by an interconnected world. Globalization and trade, the energy transition, technology and innovation, along with sports and entertainment, and the business and investment outlook, were at the forefront of discussions.

However, fostering collaboration extends beyond the walls of the Forum itself: one of the defining aspects of the event is its unwavering focus on a news-driven approach. The Forum recognizes the media's critical role in shaping economic, political, and social narratives. In today's interconnected world, clear and accurate information is essential for fostering global understanding and cooperation.

The Forum attracted significant media interest, drawing over 160 members of the press from more than 35 media outlets. Over 50 interviews were conducted with key participants, securing prominent coverage across various platforms. The event garnered front-page placement in print publications, featured articles in online media, and prime-time broadcast segments, resulting in hundreds media mentions across 25 countries. This widespread coverage highlights the importance and the impact of the discussions held at the event.

His Excellency Sheikh Dr. Abdulla bin Ali Al Thani, Chairman of Media City Qatar, a key partner of the Forum, emphasized this crucial role. He highlighted the media's transformative potential, stressing the need for compelling narratives that not only combat misinformation but also promote understanding across diverse global perspectives. Through fostering innovation and dialogue, Media City Qatar aims to empower the Gulf's media industry to become a dynamic force for economic growth and a bridge between cultures.

The Forum transcended mere rhetoric by witnessing concrete steps toward innovation and collaboration. The signing of 21 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) stands as a testament to this commitment. Media City Qatar had two particularly noteworthy partnerships announced at the Forum with Qatar University (QU) and the Qatar Research, Development and Innovation (QRDI) Council.

These notable partnerships are set to pave the way for substantial growth in Qatar's media sector by enhancing technological capabilities, providing comprehensive training programs, and fostering a conducive environment for innovative media companies. They further underscore Media City Qatar's commitment to transforming Qatar into a global media hub and creating high-skilled job opportunities in the media industry.

