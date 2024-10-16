The 2024 Ningbo Open Kicks Off

NINGBO, China, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 14, the main event of the 2024 Ningbo Open officially commenced! After partnering with the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) for the first time last year, the Ningbo Open has been upgraded to a WTA 500 event this year, reflecting Ningbo's increasingly open attitude toward the world.

The competition venue of the Ningbo Open

According to statistics from the International Tennis Federation (ITF), there were 87.18 million people participating in tennis globally in 2021, with China ranking second only to the United States, accounting for 22.9 percent of the world's total tennis population. Furthermore, China boasts the second-largest number of tennis courts in the world, totaling 49,767.

Since the first tennis court was built in Ningbo in 1987, the sport has flourished in the city. Today, Ningbo hosts tennis events of three major international associations: WTA, ATP, and ITF.

As the most professionalized sport, the three major international tennis associations have strict requirements for competition venues. In 2023, the inaugural Ningbo Open filled the gap of WTA tour events in the Jiangsu-Zhejiang-Shanghai region, showcasing Ningbo's capacity to host world-class tournaments. One year later, the event was upgraded, placing Ningbo alongside cities such as Washington, D.C., Abu Dhabi, and Berlin as a host of WTA 500 events.

Statistics indicate that the 2023 Ningbo Open attracted a remarkable total of 5.192 million viewers both online and offline, demonstrating its immense appeal. Throughout the event, players became a hot topic of conversation among locals. Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova's heartfelt remarks after the match further highlighted her fondness for the city. On X (formerly Twitter), Kvitova enthusiastically shared photos from her time competing in Ningbo with the caption "Ni Hao from Ningbo," effectively conveying the warmth of the city to a broader audience.

Players also had the opportunity to experience the cultural charm of Ningbo during the event. Intangible cultural heritage items such as gold and silver embroidery, paper cutting, bamboo weaving, and Meiyuan stone carving captivated competitors like Romanian player Jaqueline Cristian.

Ningbo's long history and diverse culture will surely shine on this international stage. As Zheng Jie, vice president of the Chinese Tennis Association, noted, Ningbo's ability to host such a high-profile international event with top-ranked participants further affirms its potential to develop into a prominent sports city. Among the four gentlemen's sports, tennis ranks the highest in popularity, with ATP and WTA events gaining widespread recognition.

By focusing on high-quality sports events, Ningbo aims to promote the harmonious coexistence and mutual empowerment of its cultural, tourism, and sports industries. As the popularity of tennis continues to rise, Ningbo is creating diverse consumption scenarios, allowing visitors to transition from simply "watching a match" to actively "exploring the city."

Research indicates that once a country's per capita GDP surpasses $8,000, the sports industry will experience rapid growth. This year, Ningbo has hosted prestigious international events such as the Badminton Asia Championships 2024, the Ing Cup World Go Championship, and the AVC Beach Volleyball Continental Cup. Looking ahead, the city is also set to host the ISSF Shooting World Cup in 2025 and the IWF World Championships in 2026.

