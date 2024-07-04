The 2024 Golden Melody Festival Concludes Successfully Musicians Gather to Explore International Music Trends

TAIPEI, July 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 Golden Melody Festival concluded successfully recently, bringing together music industry professionals from around the world in Taipei to explore music business opportunities with Taiwanese pop singers and industry personnel. 21 local Taiwanese singers gave their all in performances, showcasing the diverse facets of Taiwanese pop music and introducing spectacular performances to international music professionals, with hopes of fostering exchange and cooperation opportunities. Taiwan Television Enterprise is the executive organizer of The 2024 Golden Melody Festival.

The 2024 Golden Melody Festival invites global musicians and industry professionals to Taiwan / photo: TTV

As Asia's most important B2B business platform, the Golden Melody Festival annually invites music experts, festival curators, and promoters from around the world to Taiwan to seek business opportunities. In addition to planning music-themed explorations of international music trends, industry professionals can find suitable business partners through matchmaking meetings. This year's festival invited representatives from European, American, and Asian music festivals, labels, and music organizations to Taiwan.

The "Conference" has invited key figures from the international music industry, including Yohei YASHIRO and Shuya YAMAMOTO, both integral to Japan's YOASOBI project. They discussed the innovative integration of anime with music, demonstrating how this fusion helps propel Japanese pop music onto the international stage. Additionally, Masaharu YAMANOUCHI, a senior producer at the animation company responsible for "Demon Slayer" and "Sword Art Online," detailed the exciting journey of nurturing LiSA, known as the "Queen of Anime Theme Songs," from a music producer's perspective. Sarah DESHITA, founder of Indonesia's We The Fest, and Yuthana (Ted) BOONORM, founder of Thailand Big Mountain Music Festival, shared insights on how Southeast Asian artists overcome language barriers to find opportunities in the international music market. Award-winning music supervisor Andrea von FOERSTER revealed the intricacies behind her role in film and television productions. More than that, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Ant CLEMONS discussed his experiences in dynamic songwriting from a global perspective. Finally, Danny JY LEE, Creative Director at Korea's Music Maven X, exposed secrets of K-pop A&R and share his practical work experiences.

This year's Golden Melody Festival kicks off with five consecutive nights of live performances. The SHOWCASE features an impressive lineup of nine domestic singers and bands, including A_Root, Cicada, Haezee, Kivi, LÜCY, Mandark, Lilium, The Wanted, and The Crane. ThE diverse mix of musical styles promises a rich auditory and visual feast for attendees.

The GMA Heat showcases the seven nominees for this year's Best New Artist award, including Jocelyn 9.4.0, Makav, ADEN Wang, Vash Hsu, Hogan T., Rhydian Vaughan, and Tēnn Pîng. These talented artists present their unique styles ahead of the 35th Golden Melody Awards ceremony. Additionally, the event spotlights some of the Mandarin music scene's rising stars, such as JOYCE, JUD, U:NUS, Lu Yun, and Aquaman. The Golden Melody Festival offers these performers a platform to exhibit their musical artistry, serving as a bridge for both domestic and international music buyers and curators to discover and engage with emerging talents. Music enthusiasts are warmly invited to come and experience these enthralling performances.

This year, the GMA has partnered with notable events such as South Korea's Busan International Rock Festival, Thailand's Monster Music Festival, and Japan's One Music Camp. These partnerships aim to foster two-way cultural and musical exchanges. This approach not only brings a rich diversity of international music to Taiwan but also helps local musicians make their mark on the global stage.

