The 2023 Weifang International Precision Procurement Festival solemnly kicked off

WEIFANG, China, Dec. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from the Shandong Office of Hong Kong Business Daily. From December 22nd to 23rd, the 2023 Weifang International Precision Procurement Festival Zhucheng Food and Environmental Protection Machinery Special Session and Linqu Building Materials Special Session of "Haopin Shandong • Lumao Global" were successively opened at the Blue Ocean Hotel in Zhucheng and the Linqu International Convention and Exhibition Center. This procurement festival has received high attention from distributors and purchasers around the world. The exhibition organizers have also broken the traditional exhibition model and created exclusive QR codes and VR cloud exhibition halls for participating enterprises, showcasing products from the entire industry chain in an intensive and efficient manner.

The Zhucheng Food and Environmental Protection Machinery Special Session leverages the advantages of a large number of food machinery, environmental protection machinery, and food characteristic export industry enterprises in the region, with comprehensive product categories and high market share. It has mobilized more than 300 food machinery and environmental protection machinery industry belt enterprises to target global customers, accurately promoting 1541 advantageous products, confirming intention to purchase 33089 overseas buyers, and ultimately targeting 105 buyers to come to Zhucheng for face-to-face negotiations and one-stop direct procurement, effectively assisting industry enterprises in promoting domestic and foreign trade integration, deeply cultivating domestic and international markets, and creating a globalized "Zhucheng Manufacturing".

The Linqu Building Materials Special Session fully leverages the advantages of the building materials industry, comprehensively promoting more than 100 unique products such as all aluminum home furnishings, process guardrails, and sealants. It organizes industry enterprises to communicate face-to-face and cooperate point-to-point with purchasers from more than 40 countries and regions, building a "zero distance, high efficiency" cross-border supply and procurement trade platform, and further expanding the popularity and reputation of the Linqu building materials industry in the international market.

A special event will be held in Anqiu City, Weifang from December 28th to 29th. Stay tuned.