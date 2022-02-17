The 2022 Davos Communications Awards Now Open for Entries

Additional categories have been added this year. All details on key dates and early-bird fees can be found on www.davosawards.com

DAVOS, Switzerland, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Davos Communications Awards for 2022 have been launched successfully by the World Communications Forum Association. Organizations, in-house teams, institutions, professionals, and students from all over the world are welcome to submit their applications and win international credibility.

The Awards celebrate exceptional professional work done by businesses, governments, and academia in public relations, marketing, branding, social media, and leadership. The judges will recognize projects demonstrating innovation, creative thinking, engagement, and success in pioneering strategic marketing tools.

The awards are open for submission on www.davosawards.com

"I am honored the WCFA has a key role in making the PR profession even more special by celebrating the truly original and innovative work that transforms the industry and advances the business. Winning a Davos Communications Award will be the perfect opportunity for professionals to shine out with their outstanding career accomplishments, boost their dedicated teams, enhance their reputation and achieve more exposure globally," said Maxim Behar, President of the World Communications Forum Association.

Entries are accepted in 25 categories:

- Best Public Relations Campaign

- Best Marketing Communications Campaign

- Best Digital or Social Media Campaign

- Best Global Communications Campaign

- Best Inclusive Marketing Campaign

- Best Engage for Change Campaign

- Best Internal Communications Campaign

- Best Small-Budget Campaign

- Best Influencer Marketing Campaign

- Best Content Marketing Campaign

- Best Use of Brand

- Best Corporate Affairs

- Best CSR or ESG

- Excellence in Communications Response to Covid-19

- Special Event

- PR Consultancy of the Year

- Marketing Agency of the Year

- Digital Agency of the Year

- In-house Team of the Year

- Outstanding Freelancer of the Year

- Rising Star – for practitioners under the age of 30

- Silver Star – for practitioners over the age of 50

- Best Leader in Public Relations and Communications

- Best Crisis Communications Leader

- Best Student in Public Relations or Communications



All categories are judged by an influential and respected international judging panel of experts from the United Kingdom, Brazil, Lithuania, Romania, United States, Ghana, Singapore, Iran, Turkey, Australia, South Africa, Hungary, and the Netherlands, who will consider the excellence and effectiveness of PR work from across the globe.

The judges will reward entries that demonstrate professional excellence with clear objectives, strategy, implementation, and results, uphold ethical values, display creativity, imagination, or innovation, show clear results, and adhere to the Barcelona Principles.

Among them are the Jury Chair Amanda Coleman, Director and Founder at Amanda Coleman Communication Ltd., Alasdair Townsend, Managing Partner at Sherlock Communications, Antanas Zabulis, Board member at Baltic Management Institute, Cătălin Hosu, Communication Manager at COMM360, Claudine Moore, Corporate Communications and Business Development Strategist at C. Moore Media International Public Relations, Kobi Hemaa Osisiadan-Bekoe, Head of Corporate Communications at Ghana Post, Marie Alexander, Founder and Executive Director of Alexander PR Group, Mina Nazari, PR and Communications expert at Tabriz Electric Power Distribution company, Pelin Kocaalp, General Manager at Hill+Knowlton Strategies, Sjaak Koole, Alumni Chapter Lead at the European University, Sukruti Narayanan, Director Business Growth & Public Relations at MeTV, Thabisile Phumo, Senior Vice President and Head of Stakeholder Relations at Sibanye-Stillwater, Zsofia Lakatos, Managing Director at Emerald PR, and more.

Partners of the Awards are PR Newswire – a part of Cision Group Ltd. and DHL .

The winners and finalists will be named during a virtual awarding ceremony in May 2022 and will receive a special trophy, professional certificate, and letter of recognition by the World Communications Forum Association, signed by the WCFA President Maxim Behar.

The first edition of Davos Communications Awards in 2021 launched by the WCFA, was one of the initial global awards in the time to go completely digital – from the submissions and online voting to the final winner announcement. The whole project turned into a tremendous success reaching participants from 18 countries, 5 continents and awarding some of the most outstanding projects that advanced the PR industry during the pandemic.

For more information about the Awards, visit www.davosawards.com or contact Maxim Behar, WCFA President, at mainoffice@wcfaglobal.com or +359 888 50 31 13.

About Davos Communications Awards:

The Davos Communications Awards, launched by the World Communications Forum Association in 2021, are global prestigious awards that recognize exceptional professional work done by businesses, governments, and academia in public relations, marketing, branding, social media, CSR, and leadership. Entries are open to agencies, in-house teams, and individuals from any sector to help celebrate and showcase professional excellence in the industry. Winning a Davos Communications Award is an opportunity for professionals and businesses to pitch themselves as the best, to stand out from the competition, increase their credibility, and motivate their teams.

About World Communications Forum Association:

The World Communications Forum was founded in 2010 in Davos, Switzerland, where the Association was registered in 2014. The WCFA is an organization committed to active global discussions and exchanges focused on the development of the communications expertise of its members and being an active voice in its key role in business, society, and politics. Every year the forum gathers prominent representatives of the communication and public relations sector from around the world, who, through dialogue and discussion, exchange experiences and ideas to shape the art of global communications. In 2021, the WCFA organized its 'Global Communications Summit' on Zoom, bringing together more than 450 top communications experts globally.

SOURCE World Communications Forum Association