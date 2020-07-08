The 2020 Release of Michter's 10 Year Rye

"I just love Kentucky style rye because it has not only great spice, but also the richness and the balance that comes from having a fair amount of corn and malted barley in the mashbill. And I think the 2020 release of our 10 Year Rye is an outstanding example of Kentucky style rye," said Michter's Master Distiller Dan McKee.

"There is nothing quite like really good rye distillate that's been aged with thoughtful care for over a decade in a barrel that was toasted and then charred and in a warehouse that has been heat cycled to produce a deep, rich flavor profile perfect for sipping," commented Michter's Master of Maturation Andrea Wilson.

The suggested U.S. retail price per 750ml bottle of Michter's 10 Year Rye is $160.

Beyond its main distillery in the Shively section of Louisville, Michter's operations extend to two other sites in Kentucky. In Springfield, Michter's is farming estate grown grain on its 145-acre property, while in downtown Louisville, Michter's has its second distillery in the historic Fort Nelson building. Situated in a prime location on West Main Street opposite Louisville Slugger and on the same block as the Frazier Museum, Michter's Fort Nelson Distillery features the legendary pot still system from Michter's Pennsylvania Distillery. When open, it also has educational tours with whiskey tastings as well as The Bar at Fort Nelson, which features classic cocktails curated by spirits and cocktail historian David Wondrich.

Michter's makes highly acclaimed, limited production whiskeys. Michter's is renowned for its single barrel rye, small batch bourbon, single barrel bourbon, and small batch American whiskey. For more information, please visit www.michters.com , and follow us on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .

