The 2019 Alexa Awards, Presented by VoiceFirst.FM, Announce Winners
16 Jan, 2019, 16:40 GMT
Alexa Skills, Innovations and Leaders Take Center Stage at the Chattanooga Convention Center
CHATTANOGGA, Tennessee, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alexa Conference, presented by podcast network VoiceFirst.FM, named the winners of the 2019 Alexa Awards during a presentation on Jan. 15 in Chattanooga, Tenn. To learn more about the conference, visit https://www.voicefirst.fm/alexaconference.
"The 2019 Alexa Awards had some fierce competition," said Bradley Metrock, executive producer of The Alexa Conference. "Everyone was phenomenal in all of the categories, and it was very close across the board. All of the winners – as well as the previously announced finalists – should be proud. Congratulations to everyone. And we appreciate the broader technology community submitting so many high-quality nominations."
The 2019 Alexa Award winners are:
Alexa Skill of the Year
- Chompers (Gimlet Media)
Alexa Developer of the Year
- Earplay
Alexa Award - Executive of the Year
- Noelle LaCharite, Microsoft
The VoiceFirst.FM Alexa Award for Commentator of the Year
- Bret Kinsella, Voicebot.AI
Alexa Skill of the Year – Business
- Bloomberg
Alexa Skill of the Year – Children
- Chompers (Gimlet Media)
Alexa Skill of the Year – Cooking
- Chop Chop (Bondad.FM)
Alexa Skill of the Year – Consumer Marketing / Brand Extensions
- Chingy (VoiceXP)
Alexa Skill of the Year – Educational
- World Mathematics League (Sermo Labs)
The Voice of Banking Summit's Alexa Skill of the Year for Finance or Banking
- Capital One
Alexa Skill of the Year – Gaming
- The Magic Door
The Voice of Healthcare Summit's Alexa Skill of the Year for Healthcare
- Mayo Clinic First Aid Skill
Alexa Skill of the Year – Local
- Oakdale High School Sports Update
Alexa Skill of the Year - Music
- Apple Music
Alexa Skill of the Year - Navigation
- ParkWhiz
Alexa Skill of the Year - News
- TuneIn Live
Alexa Skill of the Year - Reference
- This Day In History (A&E Television Network)
Alexa Skill of the Year - Religious
- In Touch Daily Devotion
Alexa Skill of the Year - Smart Home
- SafeTrek
Alexa Skill of the Year - Sports
- ESPN
The Digital Book World Alexa Skill of the Year for Storytelling
- Stephen King Library
The Voice of Hospitality Summit's Alexa Skill of the Year for Travel
- Vacation Rental Concierge Service
Alexa Skill of the Year – Miscellaneous
- Ripley's Weird Minute
Best Third-Party Tools
- Orbita Voice
Best Monetization of an Alexa Skill
- Sleep Sounds
Hack of the Year (Modification to Alexa-based Hardware)
- Amazon Alexa responds to deaf gestures (Abhishek Singh)
Alexa World Fair "Best of Show" at The Alexa Conference
- Gold – X2 Games
- Silver – Magic + Company
- Bronze – Orbita
The Alexa Conference is produced by VoiceFirst.FM, which also hosts a portfolio of other voice-technology events for specific industries, including: The Voice of the Car Summit, The Voice of Hospitality Summit and The Voice of Healthcare Summit. To learn more, visit http://www.VoiceFirstEvents.com.
About VoiceFirst.FM
VoiceFirst.FM, organizer of The Alexa Conference and other voice technology events, is a podcast network devoted to voice-first technology. Shows such as This Week In Voice, The Alexa Podcast, The VoiceFirst Roundtable and more are enjoyed by hundreds of thousands of listeners across 54 countries worldwide. VoiceFirst.FM is owned and operated by Score Publishing, a new media publishing company based in Nashville, Tennessee.
