The 19th Western China International Fair opens in Chengdu

Photo: Courtesy of The 19th Western China International Fair

The opening ceremony of the 19th Western China International Fair (WCIF) was held in Chengdu on June 29. The WCIF will last five days, with the theme of "New Era of China, New Opportunities for Western China." Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), delivered a speech and announced the opening. Huang Qiang, deputy secretary of the CPC Sichuan Provincial Committee and governor of Sichuan Province, presided over the opening ceremony. Senate speaker of Thailand – the guest country of honor at this year's WCIF – Pornpetch Wichitcholchai, and Nepalese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Home Affairs Narayan Kaji Shrestha delivered speeches along with other guests.

Pornpetch said they are honored to participate as the guest country of honor. "We will showcase the development achievements and strengths in various fields at the Thai National Pavilion. The WCIF is an effective platform for many Chinese entrepreneurs and investors to understand Thailand's investment policies and opportunities. It will further promote economic and trade cooperation between Thailand and Sichuan Province, as well as with western China, making the long-term friendly relations between the two countries more stable and closer. We are willing to maintain close cooperation with western China on the platform of the WCIF and provide relevant support."

The Sichuan Provincial Bureau of Economic Cooperation and the Sichuan International Expo Group will jointly perform the duties of the Secretariat of the Organizing Committee of this year's WCIF, and will be responsible for the organization and implementation of the event.

A total of 50 events will be held during the WCIF, such as the 12th Western China Investment Promotion Fair & Contract Signing Ceremony of Economic Cooperation Projects, the 14th Western China International Sourcing Fair, and the 17th EU-China Business & Technology Cooperation Fair. Themed pavilions and professional exhibitions such as the "Belt and Road" International Cooperation Pavilion have been set up. The WCIF brings together important development achievements in the western regions and more than 500 domestic and foreign technological products and lifestyle products. More than 30 various investment promotion activities will be held, and a large number of major projects will be signed.

