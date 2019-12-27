The 18th Shanghai International Nonwovens Exhibition was successfully held in Shanghai, China

SHANGHAI, Dec. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- From 11th – 13th Dec. 2019, at Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center, Shanghai, China, the 18th Shanghai International Nonwovens Exhibition, hosted by Informa Markets, was successfully held.

Almost 500 Worldwide Exhibitors Showcased their latest products/technologies

As an important and influential two-year exhibition in Nonwovens industry, SINCE 2019 exhibition scale achieved 34,000 sqm, almost 500 exhibitors from 25 countries and regions showcased their latest products/technologies. Exhibits covered full industry, include: Raw Materials and Accessories, Adhesive and Hotmelts, Production Equipment and Accessories, Testing and Inspection Equipment, Nonwovens and Related Converted Goods.

Compared with the previous SINCE, more innovation had been found in SINCE2019. From the view of manufacture technical, more spunlace related products had been exhibited. From the view of exhibits category, more equipment had been bringing to the onsite to show the production process. From the view of application industrial, more nonwovens converted goods had been showcased on SINCE2019.

Wonderful Exhibitor Technical Presentation, leading nonwovens industry trends

During the exhibition, exhibitors shared new products and advanced technologies on Exhibitors Technical Presentation. The speakers included Dr. Christine Sun, WFC13 Operation Chair, Dr. Vincent Hu, Taiwan Textile Research Institute, Mr. Sven Schuetz, Sales and Applications Engineer, Palas Gmbh, Mr. Rain Tian, CEO, JOFO Nonwovens Co., Ltd., Ms. Manling Kong, Marketing Manager, Sateri, Ms. Bessie Zhang, ECP, TESTEX (Shanghai) Textile Testing Co., Ltd., Mr. Dirk Broichausen, Managing Director, ISRA Vision, Mr. Alexander Gruener, Global Marketing & Business Development Manager, Emtec Electronic GmbH, Mr. Green Gao, HH&S Asia PD & TS Manager, Berry, Mr. Scorate NG, Chairman, Hong Kong Nonwovens Association, and Mr. Brian Yu, AP Technical Manager, Dow.

Attracted 26,866 Professional Visitors from almost 60 Countries

The three-day exhibition totally attracted 26,866 professional visitors from almost 60 countries including China, Korea, Japan, India, United States, Thailand, Vietnam, Pakistan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Italy, the United Kingdom, Russia, Germany, Singapore, Turkey, etc. These visitors covered the industry of composites, hygiene, medical, wipes, geosynthetics, filtrations & separations, electronics, energy, automotive interiors, apparel, interior fabrics, packaging, etc.

Both exhibitors and visitors who attended SINCE 2019 expressed that they earn a lot from SINCE 2019, not only on the business side, but also the industry knowledge.

The 19th Shanghai International Nonwovens Exhibition (SINCE) will combine with Asia Nonwovens Exhibition and Conference (ANEX) in Y2021.

Estimated Exhibition Scale: 35,000 sqm

Estimated Exhibitors: 600

Estimated Visitors: 30,000

More Information: en.since-expo.com

About SINCE

More than 30 years from its debut in Shanghai, SINCE has firmly established itself as an important and influential nonwovens exhibition in Asia region. The event, which is hosted by CNTA and Informa Markets, has formed an industry value chain covering from nonwovens raw materials, nonwovens production machinery, auxiliary equipment & accessories to nonwoven roll goods and converted products.

