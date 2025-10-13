The_138th_Canton_Fair_is_Set_to_Open_in_Guangzhou_on_October_15

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 138th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) is set to open in Guangzhou from October 15 to November 4, divided into three phases. The fair will maintain its 24-hour online presence to offer global buyers continuous access to Chinese suppliers. With an exhibition area of 1.55 million square meters, this session will feature a record 74,600 booths and more than 32,000 participating enterprises.

The 138th Canton Fair marks a new milestone in both scale and innovation. For the first time, more than 10,000 exhibitors hold titles such as "National High-Tech Enterprise," "Specialized and Sophisticated SME," or "Manufacturing Single Champion," accounting for 34% of all exporters. Among the highlights is the debut of the Intelligent Healthcare Zone scheduled for Phase 3 (October 31st to November 4th), bringing together 47 companies specializing in surgical robots, intelligent monitoring systems, and wearable medical devices. On top of that, the Service Robots Zone will return with 46 leading exhibitors to present the latest in humanoid robots and robotic dogs during Phase 1 (October 15th to 19th).

As a long-standing symbol of China's opening-up, the Canton Fair continues to power high-quality foreign trade growth and foster new drivers of economic momentum. The 138th session underscores this role with emphasis on innovation, digital intelligence, and sustainability.

Pre-fair press release indicated that more than one million newly developed products and 1.1 million items with independent intellectual property rights will be presented.

Intelligent transformation is another defining theme. Of the 175 exhibition sections, 18 focus on smart technologies, collectively showcasing more than 350,000 intelligent products. Highlighting emerging tools, technology, cases, and insights that support enterprise transformation and upgrading, the Fair will also host a series of forums on artificial intelligence and digital trade.

The Fair also deepens its commitment to green development. The New Energy Resources section includes hydrogen energy technologies and optimized energy storage solutions. Over 1.08 million low-carbon products will be displayed.

Technological innovation is redefining attendance experience at the 138th Canton Fair, with booth-level real-time navigation service powered by Bluetooth, BeiDou navigation system, and 5G technologies. The upgraded Canton Fair App integrates AI-assisted tools for personalized recommendations, short video previews, and smart buyer-supplier matching, creating a smarter, greener, and more efficient global trade environment.

To register the 138th Canton Fair, please click https://buyer.cantonfair.org.cn/register/buyer/email?source_type=16.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2794304/The_138th_Canton_Fair_is_Set_to_Open_in_Guangzhou_on_October_15.jpg