The 137th Canton Fair: Design Innovation Forum Unveils Fashion Trend Report for Spring/Summer 2026, Highlights AI's Transformative Role in the Industry

GUANGZHOU, China, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- During the 137th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair), the "Design Innovation Forum – Trendy Design Leads a New Era of Fashion" gathered top industry experts, designers, and brand leaders to explore future fashion trends, creative design, and technology applications.

A highlight of the event was the release of the POP Fashion Trend Report – Spring/Summer 2026, presented by Cao Lei, Chief Expert on Global Fashion Trend at POP Shejie. The report unveiled new trends inspired by shifts in consumer behavior, lifestyle values, and global influences such as sustainability, emotional connection, and AI innovation. It also underscored that optimism, resilience, and nature-driven innovation are shaping the next wave of fashion.

Despite global markets uncertainties, the fashion industry continues to show resilience. The forum addressed how "small-batch, multi-style, and agile" production is becoming the industry norm. Consumer demand is shifting toward personalized, sustainable, and functional fashion, prompting the industry to move from inspiration-driven creation to data-informed design.

Another central theme was the transformative role of artificial intelligence in fashion. Representatives from POP Shejie, Style 3D, Shangjie Cloud, and Zhijing Technology shared how AI is creating new growth models, redefining the creative process, and building competitive advantage.

"AI doesn't replace designers — it empowers them," said Han Xiaojun, Chief AI Designer at POP Shejie. "Future designers must master AI prompt engineering, design evaluation, and brand alignment, transforming into creative strategists who blend data with intuition." Style 3D's digital consultant Xiao Rong presented how 3D+AI integration has cut sample production by 50% and tripled R&D efficiency. Shangjie Cloud's GM Hu Ping highlighted the importance of digital product management, advising companies to build data-driven "digital brains" to support innovation. Zhijing Technology's AI expert Zhang Chengdong showcased their Fashion Mind AI system, which connects trend forecasting with supply chain capabilities, accelerating on-demand production at scale.

The industry forum reinforced the Canton Fair's growing role not only as a sourcing hub, but also as a platform for innovation and collaboration. As the fashion industry faces unprecedented change, mastering trend insights, technological integration, and agile response will be key to future growth.

The 138th Canton Fair will be held from October 15 to November 4, 2025 in Guangzhou. For more information, please visit https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US

