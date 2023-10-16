The 134th Canton Fair Opened with Optimized Structure and Upgraded Scale

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 134th China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, kicks off on October 15, 2023, in Guangzhou, China. This prestigious international trade event, held twice a year, will run in three phases until November 4, with the online platform continuing to operate as usual.

The Canton Fair aims to optimize structure, enhance quality, and improve services. This event is set to showcase new highlights and features, drawing in thousands of global buyers to explore potential business opportunities:

The exhibition's scale has soared to new heights, covering a massive area of 1.55 million square meters. It features 74,000 booths and 28,533 exhibitors, including 650 international exhibitors from 43 different geographical locations.

Several notable measures have been implemented to enhance the Fair's quality, including an optimized structure of exhibition sections, a focus on brand enterprises, and an overall improvement in exhibition quality. Following these adjustments, the number of exhibition sections has grown to 55, and brand booths have expanded to 14,500. The Fair has drawn over 4,600 top-tier enterprises, including specialized and new businesses, manufacturing industry leaders, national high-tech firms, customs AEO advanced certification companies, national enterprise technology centers, and traditional Chinese brands.

The Fair has fortified its capacity of targeted marketing, centering on BRI countries, RCEP, ASEAN, Europe , and the United States . Invitations have been extended to the Fortune global 500 and top 250 global retail companies. Moreover, the exhibition facilitates trade matchmaking between suppliers and buyers through a series of promotional activities, hosting over 60 "Trade Bridge" events, Global Trade Promotions, and 8 "Discover Canton Fair with Bee and Honey" activities.

, and . Invitations have been extended to the Fortune global 500 and top 250 global retail companies. Moreover, the exhibition facilitates trade matchmaking between suppliers and buyers through a series of promotional activities, hosting over 60 "Trade Bridge" events, Global Trade Promotions, and 8 "Discover Canton Fair with Bee and Honey" activities. The Canton Fair's online platform has seen significant improvement, with the optimization of 101 functions. Currently, the platform boasts 28,653 companies, showcasing around 2.72 million products, of which about 700,000 are new.

The Canton Fair will host over 200 new product launch events onsite and online. It will also stage two specialized forums on green trade and trade digitalization, along with five industry forums. Furthermore, a trade service zone will be established to coordinate financial and insurance services from 200 companies in logistics, warehousing, and other sectors for both domestic and international businesses.

For more information about the Fair, please visit the Canton Fair's official website at https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US/posts/646531331412942848, or reach out to Cai Yiyi, caiyiyi@cantonfair.org.cn.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2247667/image_5003628_11170538.jpg

SOURCE Canton Fair