GUANGZHOU, China, June 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 133rd China Import and Export Fair ("Canton Fair" or "the Fair") is making waves as global buyers are showing increasing interest in a wide range of products that help beat the summer heat. Exhibitors from different sectors, including electronic home appliances and household consumption, are showcasing global buyers with exciting new ways to stay cool in the sweltering sun.

The 133rd Canton Fair: A New Coup to Cool Down and Escape from the Heat in this Summer

Bear Electric Appliance Co., Ltd. is proud to present its latest electric fan at the Canton Fair, offering a cutting-edge and energy-efficient way to cool off during the hot summer. With a unique vortex-style fan blade design, coupled with a curtain-like air outlet and wide-sweeping air delivery mode, the product promises to enhance indoor air circulation and provide users with a gentle and refreshing cooling experience. Please visit Bear's page https://goo.su/JRnIYu for more details on their exhibits.

Guangzhou BKAI Imp & Exp Corp. Ltd. ("the Company") introduces the Cruise Ship, its innovative outdoor furniture on the Fair. The furniture boasts a unique design and practical features. Cruise Ship's innovative seating arrangement, enclosed on three sides and complemented by a front sunshade canopy, offers a functional and private outdoor space. The exquisite designs, including a lift-up bar, built-in ice bucket, and hidden storage space, create a cool and fresh atmosphere. For more cool outdoor furniture pieces from BKAI, please visit https://goo.su/kJbY.

Guangdong Xinbao Appliances Holdings Co., Ltd. has unveiled online a dazzling array of ice machines at the Fair, destined to become the go-to choice for consumers worldwide when it comes to cooling down during the sweltering summer months. Featuring a sturdy stainless-steel frame and a large window cover, these ice machines are a perfect blend of form and function, delivering an unparalleled user experience that allows users to create ice to their heart's content. For more information on these exciting products, simply head over to the Xinbao Canton Fair page at https://goo.su/0FB08.

Buyers from all over the world have added a touch of coolness to their home lives and outdoor leisure activities owing to the 133rd Canton Fair's refreshing products to enjoy the chill. Please register at https://invitation.cantonfair.org.cn/BuyerUser/RegisterUser?MediaType=16 for more details on the high-quality exhibits at the Canton Fair, or send an email to caiyiyi@cantonfair.org.cn.

