The 132nd Canton Fair Partners with High-Quality Enterprises, Taking the Hardware Industry to New Heights

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 132nd China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair ("the Fair"), opened virtually on October 15. At the fair, hardware tools are one of eight important shows. The hardware on display focuses on integrated new technologies, new materials, and new designs and aims at promoting international exchange across the hardware industry to enable high-quality development.

"Hardware products, one of the most commonly used commodities, affect our daily lives," said Liu Quandong, Deputy Director of the Foreign Affairs Office of the Canton Fair. "Around 3,000 hardware brands participating in this Canton Fair provide global buyers with excellent product design, great quality control, and a comfortable user experience."

ZHEJIANG AMERTOP INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. ("AMERTOP"), dedicated to creating a better quality of life for users around the world, brings its exquisite door handle, which not only understands and absorbs the essence of human architecture, but also incorporates ergonomic science, so that the grip is always functional. From traditional die-casting processes to advanced forging techniques, and to hand polishing and intelligent mechanical polishing, the handle is perfect. It also includes over 30 coats of paint, demonstrating how Amertop is pushing the limits of technology in the industry.

At the Canton Fair, Hebei Double Goats Grinding Wheel Manufacturing Co., Ltd. ("Double Goats") displays its multifunctional resin grinding wheels. To manufacture the wheels, they use integrated resin-bonded cutting and grinding equipment. Double Goats independently researches and develops dust-free resins and takes the lead in using the highest-end RT abrasives to create a better resin bond and prolong service life.

Another hardware exhibitor, T-MAX (HANGZHOU) TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD., introduces T-MAX hydraulic jacks that can be used as off-road vehicle equipment. This product is also suitable for SUV sports vehicles, ATV beach motorcycles and other special vehicles used in harsh and complex road conditions, including working in environments such as extreme cold, swamps, deserts, beaches, and rugged mountain roads.

Over 172,000 hardware products, ranging from cordless drills and hot air guns to welding wires, and organic chemicals such as polyvinyl alcohol, are on show to provide more convenience to global users' lives.

