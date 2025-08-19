The 12th Annual Meeting of the Innovation for Cool Earth Forum (ICEF2025) is set to be held October 8-9, 2025 in Tokyo

This year's 12th conference will feature approximately 10 sessions under the main theme "Innovation for Green Transformation (GX) and Security."

■ Overview of the Forum

《Conference name》 Innovation for Cool Earth Forum 12th Annual Meeting (ICEF2025)

《Hosts》 Ministry of Trade, Economy and Industry (METI);

New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO)

《Dates》 October 8 (Wednesday) and 9 (Thursday), 2025

《Venue》 The Westin Tokyo, Japan (address: 1-4-1 Mita, Meguro-ku, Tokyo)

(To be held as a hybrid event with online sessions.)

《Language》 English (with Japanese-English simultaneous translation)

《Participation fee》 No charge (pre-registration required)

《Official website》 https://www.icef.go.jp/

《Co-Hosts》 Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology;

Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries; Ministry of the Environment

《Institutional Partners》 IEA, BloombergNEF, UNIDO, IRENA

Highlights of ICEF2025 and other details (PDF)

Please check the official website for the latest program and other details.

https://www.icef.go.jp/program/

