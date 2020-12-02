The 11th IIICF opens grandly in Macao

Wang Bingnan, Vice Minister of Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China; Sun Chanthol, Senior Minister & Minister of Public Works and Transport, Cambodia; Asim Saleem Bajwa, Chairman of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority; Song Shuguang, Chairman of China Export & Credit Insurance Corporation (SINOSURE); and Tomas Kuta, President of Region Asia at Volvo Construction Equipment delivered thought-provoking keynote speeches. Fang Qiuchen, Chairman of the China International Contractors Association (CHINCA), hosted the opening ceremony.

As the world's most influential event of infrastructure field in 2020, the 11th IIICF attracted over 1,000 industrial elites of over 400 enterprises and institutions from more than 40 countries and regions, including 32 foreign diplomatic envoys in China, high-level managements of over 20 international financial institutions and over 60 giants among ENR Top 250 International Contractors, as well as senior executives of enterprises in sectors such as equipment manufacturing, international consulting and engineering service, etc.

Themed on Responding to Challenges and Promoting Global Infrastructure Development, the Forum plays a positive role in restoring confidence and building consensuses to address challenges commonly and promote the high-quality development of the industry.

Meanwhile, combined with the strong support of the Central Government, and the concerted efforts of the Macao SAR Government and relevant cooperative parties, the Forum has developed an important platform through which Macao participates in the construction of the "Belt and Road" and the cooperation in Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1346731/1.jpg

