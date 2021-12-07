The 10 Best Vegan-Friendly Restaurants in the UK

Plus the 5 best fully vegan QSRs

LONDON, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- abillion has announced the 10 best vegan-friendly restaurants in the United Kingdom, based on 16,000 reviews of 12,000 dishes from 5,000 restaurants within a period from 2018 to 30 September 2021.

10 Best Vegan-Friendly Restaurants, UK.



1 Purezza

2 Bonobo Cafe

3 Black Rabbit

4 Seeds For The Soul Ltd

5 Wagamama

6 Yo! Sushi

7 Unity Diner

8 Pho

9 V Rev Vegan Diner

10 Mildreds



Here are the 5 best fully vegan quick service restaurants (QSRs) in the UK, based on member reviews.

5 Best Vegan QSRs, UK



1 What The Pitta

2 Oowee Vegan

3 Temple of Seitan

4 Young Vegans Pie Shop

5 The Vurger Co

Special Recognition, Best vegan-friendly QSRs



1 Pret A Manger

2 Greggs

Check out the full list here: https://www.awards.abillion.com/best-vegan-friendly-restaurants-uk

abillion is the world's fastest growing vegan food and products discovery platform, with over a million reviews from members from over 150 countries. The UK is among abillion's five biggest markets, accounting for close to 9% of its global community.

Plant-based dining has been trending heavily in the UK. The number of plant-based dishes reviewed on abillion has increased by 130 percent increase in the last two years. Research by finder.com has said that the percentage of Brits following a vegan diet skyrocketed by 40 percent in 2020. Additional research has shown that the number of Brits eating and drinking plant-based alternatives has doubled over the last decade. The latest research from Deliveroo predicts that 20% of people in the UK will be ditching meat over the Christmas holidays.

Last month, abillion launched Cities of The Future , a ranking of the 10 most-vegan friendly and sustainable cities in the world. London was number one, thanks in part to the 900 restaurants in the city that offer vegan options.

abillion dishes out several awards and insights throughout the year.

