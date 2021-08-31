THC BioMed Announces Shipment of THC KISS Cannabis Biscuits to BC Cannabis Stores

THC.CSE

THCBF - OTC

TFHD.F

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- THC BioMed Intl Ltd. ("THC BioMed" or the "Company") is pleased to announced that it has shipped its newly introduced cannabis edible, THC KISS Cannabis Biscuits, to BC Cannabis Stores.

The THC KISS Cannabis Biscuits are infused with 10 mg of THC KISS extract, a fast acting, full spectrum proprietary cannabis extract invented by THC BioMed.

THC Kiss biscuits come in three delicious varieties: Shortbread, Cocoa and Cinnamon.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

President and CEO: John Miller, THC Biomed Intl Ltd., T: 1-844-THCMEDS, E: info@thcbiomed.com

Related Links

http://thcbiomed.com/



SOURCE THC BioMed Intl Ltd.